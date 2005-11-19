problem with word 2000

buffs71, Many Word problems are caused by a corrupted Normal.dot file. Follow the instructions at the link nelow to rename the Normal.dot file. It very well may correct your problem.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/q247028/
Tufenuf
help i loaded microsoft word three days ago and ive lost all my toolbars. i havent got a virus ive done 5 different virus scans from different companies. the screen loads and all i have on the top of the screen is a ruler and the minimise, maximise and the close button, no file, tools, edit insert etc, no option for changing font, size spell check nothing! when i right click i can change the page set up or font and thats all. my computer is about 4yr old and its windows Xp and ive installed office 2000 about 3month ago and it has worked fine until now, i have tried to repair it and uninstall and replace i don't know what else to, do any sugestions??