by buffs71 / November 19, 2005 11:34 PM PST

help i loaded microsoft word three days ago and ive lost all my toolbars. i havent got a virus ive done 5 different virus scans from different companies. the screen loads and all i have on the top of the screen is a ruler and the minimise, maximise and the close button, no file, tools, edit insert etc, no option for changing font, size spell check nothing! when i right click i can change the page set up or font and thats all. my computer is about 4yr old and its windows Xp and ive installed office 2000 about 3month ago and it has worked fine until now, i have tried to repair it and uninstall and replace i don't know what else to, do any sugestions??

Collapse -
Re: problem with word 2000
by Tufenuf / November 19, 2005 11:45 PM PST
In reply to: problem with word 2000

buffs71, Many Word problems are caused by a corrupted Normal.dot file. Follow the instructions at the link nelow to rename the Normal.dot file. It very well may correct your problem.

http://support.microsoft.com/kb/q247028/

Tufenuf

Collapse -
What to do with the renamed file?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 19, 2005 11:54 PM PST

I read such instructions but have yet to rebuild a corrupted normal.dot file.

Why not just delete it?

Bob

Collapse -
Why save the renamed file?
by El Alquimista / November 20, 2005 1:53 PM PST

If, perchance, the problem was not due to a corrupted normal.dot, and not all problems are, you can restore it and save yourself the time for rebuilding the default template you want and need from the pitiful thing Microsoft provides when it is rebuilt. It takes little longer to rename than it takes to delete.

Frank

Collapse -
Lost all tool bars.....
by Papa Echo / November 20, 2005 4:00 PM PST
In reply to: problem with word 2000

See whether THIS can help.

