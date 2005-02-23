glorym, Right click your desktop, choose Properties, under the Settings tab change your Screen Resolution to a higher number by moving the slider to the right, click Apply/OK. You can experiment with different settings to see which one you like.
Tufenuf
For the past few months my computer has a slide bar at the bottom of the screen on some internet sites and on some of my own programs. It is most annoying to have to move this bar to read the page. I also had a problem printing a whole page until I got a Canon i860 which has an Easy Web application which can capture these outsize pages.
HOW DO I REMOVE THIS ANNOYING BAR AND GET BACK A REGULAR VEIWING SCREEN?????