problem with table and leader dots

Hi, I'm having a problem with a table:



I want the leader dots on only the 1st line (date........event)



1. In September 4 section the leader dots are on the FIRST and LAST line. For the Second-last lines I thought if I created a new "tr" section (with different styling that would get rid of leader dots and vertical space). Obviously didn't work.



2. So I tried another way in the September 8 section: but the leader dots are on LAST LINE ONLY!



here is link to file:

http://www.frankfordfriendsschool.org/2014site/calendar-test1.html



How can this be fixed?

I wouldn't be surprised if this had to do with the child factor. I've had a hard time understanding child-factor, -nth factor, etc.



here is the html5 coding:

This did pass in the W3C validator.



<!DOCTYPE html>

<html>

<head>



<title>FFS Calendar</title>



<meta name="description" content="Frankford Friends School provides an affordable and quality Quaker education for grades Pre-K to 8 in Philadelphia. Established in 1833.">

<meta name="keywords" content="Quaker, Quaker school, Quaker education, affordable education, Frankford, Philadelphia, academics, teachers, faculty, staff, students, classes, principal, meeting, Pre-K, Kindergarten, to 8th grade, Pre-K to 8, library, literacy, social studies, mathematics, art, science, music, Spanish, physical education, early care, after school care, EITC tax credit, scholarships, funding" />

<meta charset="utf-8">



<link href="cmainstyle.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">

<link href="navigationMar2014.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">



<style type="text/css">

/* To make older browser HTML5 aware */

header, nav, aside, article, figure figcaption footer {display: block;}



/*mobile version w bkgrd COLOR only*/

@media all and (max-width:800px){

body{background-color:#fc6;} /*YELLOW*/

}

</style>



<style type="text/css">

/***for CALENDAR page only ***/

.dot-table {

border-collapse: separate;

border-spacing: 0 1em;

}

.dot-table td {

width:100%;

max-width:18.75em; /*300px*//*was 480px=30em*/

overflow:hidden;

white-space:nowrap;

vertical-align:top;

line-height:110%;

padding:0;

}

.dot-table td:first-child:after {

content:" . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . "

}

td.right {

text-align:right;

vertical-align:top;

line-height:110%;

}



tr.clear {padding-bottom:0; margin-bottom:0;}

td.clear {

padding-top:0;

padding-bottom:0;

margin-top:0;

margin-bottom:0;

}

</style>



</head>



<body>



<div id="wrapper">



<!-- LEFT SIDEBAR -->

<aside>

<img src="/images2014/4girls-mar2014.jpg" alt="4 girls smiling">

<!--<figcaption></figcaption>-->



<!-- links -->

<aside class="sidebar">

<!-- SIDE LINKS -->

<hr class="topsiderule" />

<span class="sidetext"><a href="/2014site/contactFFS.html">Contact Us</a></span>

<hr class="siderule" />

<span class="sidetext"><a href="/2014site/calendarFFS.html" class="current">Calendar</a></span>

<hr class="siderule" />

<span class="sidetext"><a href="/2014site/directionsFFS.html">Directions</a></span>

<hr class="siderule" />

</aside>

<!-- END links -->

</aside>





<!-- ARTICLE -->

<article>

<span class="topicbar">• SCHOOL CALENDAR 2014–2015 •</span>



<p class="spacebefore">

<p style="font-size:11px; color:#339; font-weight:normal; text-align:center; margin-bottom:0;">No registration needed for the Open House events.</p>



<table class="dot-table">

<tr>

<td>Wednesday, September 3</td><td class="right">Pre-K/K Orientation</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td>September 4,</td><td class="right">First Day of School</td>

</tr>

<tr class="clear">

<td class="clear">

8:30 am: Pre-K/K<br />

8:15 am: 1st–8th grade<br />

Noon closing for all grades

</td>

<td></td>

</tr>



<!-- september 5 event goes here -->



<tr>

<td>Monday, September 8, <br />

8:30 am: Pre-K/K<br />

8:15 am: 1st–8th grade<br />

2:45 pm closing for all grades

</td>

<td class="right">Classes begin, FULL DAY</td>

</tr>

</table>

</article><!-- END ARTICLE -->



</div><!-- END WRAPPER -->

</body>

</html>