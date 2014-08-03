problem with table and leader dots

On september 8 the dots are in the first row, only apparently are in the last, because you're using <br /> on the first child to add new lines, and the second td is floating right. On september 4 the issue is similar. Try to change the table like this:
<!-- september 3 --><table class="table"> <thead> <tr> <th> Wednesday, September 3 </th> <th> Pre-K/K Orientation </th> </tr> <tbody> <tr> <td></td> <td></td> </tr></table><!-- september 4 --><table class="table"> <thead> <tr> <th> September 4, </th> <th> First Day of School </th> </tr> <tbody> <tr> <td> <ul> <li>8:30 am: Pre-K/K</li> <li>8:15 am: 1st–8th grade</li> <li>Noon closing for all grades</li> </ul> </td> <td></td> </tr></table><!-- september 8 --><table class="table"> <thead> <tr> <th> Monday, September 8, </th> <th> Classes begin, FULL DAY </th> </tr> <tbody> <tr> <td> <ul> <li>8:30 am: Pre-K/K</li> <li>8:15 am: 1st–8th grade</li> <li>2:45 pm closing for all grades</li> </ul> </td> <td></td> </tr></table>
And the CSS to:
<style type="text/css"> .table { margin:1em; } .table thead tr th { width:100%; max-width:18.75em; overflow:hidden; white-space:nowrap; vertical-align:top; line-height:110%; padding:0; } .table thead tr th:first-child:after { content:" . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . "; } .table ul { list-style:none; margin:1em 0; padding:0; }</style>
Hi, I'm having a problem with a table:
I want the leader dots on only the 1st line (date........event)
1. In September 4 section the leader dots are on the FIRST and LAST line. For the Second-last lines I thought if I created a new "tr" section (with different styling that would get rid of leader dots and vertical space). Obviously didn't work.
2. So I tried another way in the September 8 section: but the leader dots are on LAST LINE ONLY!
here is link to file:
http://www.frankfordfriendsschool.org/2014site/calendar-test1.html
How can this be fixed?
I wouldn't be surprised if this had to do with the child factor. I've had a hard time understanding child-factor, -nth factor, etc.
here is the html5 coding:
This did pass in the W3C validator.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>FFS Calendar</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<link href="cmainstyle.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<link href="navigationMar2014.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<style type="text/css">
/* To make older browser HTML5 aware */
header, nav, aside, article, figure figcaption footer {display: block;}
/*mobile version w bkgrd COLOR only*/
@media all and (max-width:800px){
body{background-color:#fc6;} /*YELLOW*/
}
</style>
<style type="text/css">
/***for CALENDAR page only ***/
.dot-table {
border-collapse: separate;
border-spacing: 0 1em;
}
.dot-table td {
width:100%;
max-width:18.75em; /*300px*//*was 480px=30em*/
overflow:hidden;
white-space:nowrap;
vertical-align:top;
line-height:110%;
padding:0;
}
.dot-table td:first-child:after {
content:" . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . "
}
td.right {
text-align:right;
vertical-align:top;
line-height:110%;
}
tr.clear {padding-bottom:0; margin-bottom:0;}
td.clear {
padding-top:0;
padding-bottom:0;
margin-top:0;
margin-bottom:0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
<aside>
<img src="/images2014/4girls-mar2014.jpg" alt="4 girls smiling">
<aside class="sidebar">
<hr class="topsiderule" />
<span class="sidetext"><a href="/2014site/contactFFS.html">Contact Us</a></span>
<hr class="siderule" />
<span class="sidetext"><a href="/2014site/calendarFFS.html" class="current">Calendar</a></span>
<hr class="siderule" />
<span class="sidetext"><a href="/2014site/directionsFFS.html">Directions</a></span>
<hr class="siderule" />
</aside>
</aside>
<!-- ARTICLE -->
<article>
<span class="topicbar">• SCHOOL CALENDAR 2014–2015 •</span>
<p class="spacebefore">
<p style="font-size:11px; color:#339; font-weight:normal; text-align:center; margin-bottom:0;">No registration needed for the Open House events.</p>
<table class="dot-table">
<tr>
<td>Wednesday, September 3</td><td class="right">Pre-K/K Orientation</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>September 4,</td><td class="right">First Day of School</td>
</tr>
<tr class="clear">
<td class="clear">
8:30 am: Pre-K/K<br />
8:15 am: 1st–8th grade<br />
Noon closing for all grades
</td>
<td></td>
</tr>
<!-- september 5 event goes here -->
<tr>
<td>Monday, September 8, <br />
8:30 am: Pre-K/K<br />
8:15 am: 1st–8th grade<br />
2:45 pm closing for all grades
</td>
<td class="right">Classes begin, FULL DAY</td>
</tr>
</table>
</article><!-- END ARTICLE -->
</div><!-- END WRAPPER -->
</body>
</html>