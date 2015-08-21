Windows 7 forum

Problem with non existant HD: Event ID 55

by castingman2005 / August 21, 2015 8:51 AM PDT

Running Win7 HP x64 SP1.

I'm seeing an error in event viewer with Event ID 55. It says "The file system structure on the disk is corrupt and unusable. Please run the chkdsk utility on the volume Photos & Videos." This has occurred 104 times in the past hour, 838 times in the last 24 hours and 6455 times in the last 7 days.

The problem is that this volume does not exist on my computer. I think this may come from an old HD (a WD 1.5 TB drive) I had. I couldn't remember if it was any good so I recently installed it and ran a WD program to check it. It failed the test so I got rid of the HD. It probably was partitioned and may have had a volume named Photos & Videos.

So how can I stop this Error? Is there some entry in the registry that needs to be fixed or deleted?

Answer
Try a boot to safe mode
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 21, 2015 10:13 AM PDT

Then in device manager remove old HDDs that don't exist in the HDD and USB areas.

Tried Safe Mode you suggested but...
by castingman2005 / August 21, 2015 10:55 AM PDT

the only HDs shown in Device Manager are the 4 internal drives and 1 external (USB) that are actually installed.

Those I remove anyway.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 21, 2015 11:23 AM PDT

Those will reinstall on reboot.

If that doesn't play out, you need to tell more or just go registry diving to find "Photos & Videos" and then research if that can be removed.

Removing HDs and rebooting didn't fix problem.
by castingman2005 / August 21, 2015 3:44 PM PDT
In reply to: Those I remove anyway.

Searched registry for Photos & Videos but found nothing. Did find in Mounted Devices 3 HDs that don't exist, removed all references to them and still I'm getting the same Event ID 55 error.

What other info would help?

Did you clear the event viewer?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 21, 2015 3:49 PM PDT

I had this one client that forgot to clear the event viewer and keep telling me the errors were still there. Yes they were. You have to clear this.

Flag
(NT) Yes, Event Viewer has been cleared.
by castingman2005 / August 21, 2015 4:41 PM PDT
Answer
Let's be clear that there is an old bug from 2010
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 21, 2015 3:55 PM PDT

That Windows 7 did do this on 7. The OS that is "Windows 7" without service packs. I barely recall that but since you didn't tell us a Service Pack I'm stretching farther into the past.

The fix was supposed to occur later.

Took some digging. This old hotfix.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 21, 2015 3:57 PM PDT
See first line of my original post.
by castingman2005 / August 21, 2015 4:42 PM PDT

I have SP1 plus all other MS updates installed.

Yes, I missed that. Was off digging.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 21, 2015 6:22 PM PDT

The other posts write about a corrupt NTFS that coughed up such errors. No one fixed it without a wipe and reload.

Even I had such a drive with a different Event but kept it around for a year until I tossed in the towel.

Answer
Found the Cause!
by castingman2005 / August 21, 2015 10:47 PM PDT

Did a more thorough analysis of the Event Viewer Log and noticed the 50 to 100 instances of Error: Source Ntfs; Event ID 55; Task Category (2) were always immediately preceded by 1 to 10 instances of Error: Source Kernal-EventTracing; Event ID 2; Task Category Session; with the explanation "Session "WbadminInBuiltTracing" failed to start with the following error: 0xC0000035". Also, these errors were occurring regularly about 1 hour apart.

The timing was the clue! I have Gigabyte's Smart Recovery2 running hourly. I've uninstalled it and so far no more errors! I'll be contacting Gigabyte Support to see what they have to say.

(I did download the program from Gigabyte (same vers. that I had on the MB DVD) and reinstalled it and got the same errors so I uninstalled it again.)

Thanks for working with me on this problem.

That's an app I have yet to see out there.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 22, 2015 7:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Found the Cause!

I keep forgetting to ask what's not stock from Windows. You can see other oddities like this when you install 2 antivirus apps. But I digress and wanted to write....

Good sleuthing!

