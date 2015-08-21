Problem with non existant HD: Event ID 55

Then in device manager remove old HDDs that don't exist in the HDD and USB areas.
Running Win7 HP x64 SP1.
I'm seeing an error in event viewer with Event ID 55. It says "The file system structure on the disk is corrupt and unusable. Please run the chkdsk utility on the volume Photos & Videos." This has occurred 104 times in the past hour, 838 times in the last 24 hours and 6455 times in the last 7 days.
The problem is that this volume does not exist on my computer. I think this may come from an old HD (a WD 1.5 TB drive) I had. I couldn't remember if it was any good so I recently installed it and ran a WD program to check it. It failed the test so I got rid of the HD. It probably was partitioned and may have had a volume named Photos & Videos.
So how can I stop this Error? Is there some entry in the registry that needs to be fixed or deleted?