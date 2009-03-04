Computer Help forum

General discussion

Problem with new memory install

by magicplant / March 4, 2009 1:37 AM PST

Hi,
I bought some memory for my pc (a basic acer m3201) but i got the blue screen when i tried to install it.
The memory i have is 2 x 1GB 800mhz. But the one i purchased is 1066mhz. So i belive this is the problem.
Is there anything i can do about this or do i just have to sell the new memory and buy 800mhz?
Thanks
Alan

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Problem with new memory install
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Problem with new memory install
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
blue screen
by ramarc / March 4, 2009 1:48 AM PST

exactly what did you buy? how many sticks? are you trying to use all of the ram or replacing the ddr2-800 ram?

you can also try to manually set the memory timings to ddr2-800 in your bios.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
These
by magicplant / March 4, 2009 1:52 AM PST
In reply to: blue screen

I bought these - 2GB 2X 1GB DDR2 PC2 8500 1066MHZ DIMM 2 GB Go 240PIN HS
But it turms out the ones in my machine are 800mhz.
I want to add them rather than replace. I currently have 2gb in the machine but would like 4gb

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
you can also try to manually set the memory timings to ddr2-
by magicplant / March 4, 2009 1:56 AM PST
In reply to: These

Any Tips on how to do this?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
that's depends on your bios
by ramarc / March 5, 2009 7:26 AM PST

i couldn't find a manual for your pc so i can't give you specific instructions.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.