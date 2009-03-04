Problem with new memory install

exactly what did you buy? how many sticks? are you trying to use all of the ram or replacing the ddr2-800 ram?
you can also try to manually set the memory timings to ddr2-800 in your bios.
Hi,
I bought some memory for my pc (a basic acer m3201) but i got the blue screen when i tried to install it.
The memory i have is 2 x 1GB 800mhz. But the one i purchased is 1066mhz. So i belive this is the problem.
Is there anything i can do about this or do i just have to sell the new memory and buy 800mhz?
Thanks
Alan