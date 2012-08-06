Hi. Can you please tell me what movies you were trying to see, and from what country you are? Also, what version of the Viewster software you have on the TV?
In order to help with this problem, we need to know this information.
Also, you can contact us on help@viewster.com
BR,
Viewster Team
Hi, can anyone help? I have a new 40es5500 Samsung smart tv and all apps work except the 2 above. I can get in to muzu and I can see the videos but when I select one, in the view screen I just get a circle of dots rotating like its loading, but the video never loads. I've updated all the firmware/software on my tv and done the whole reset and plug out the tv stuff, but still no go. Any ideas anyone please?