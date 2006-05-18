problem with email, and lots of questions

Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

by beelissa / May 18, 2006 2:40 AM PDT

I'm hoping someone on this forum can help me. We were going along fine, with my husband using Outlook and me using Thunderbird, for email. Then something happened and he gets error messages and almost always has to close and restart Outlook each time he tries to use it. It's really a pain.

He has 2 different email addresses, so I wanted to switch him to a program that will check both addresses without him having to switch users each time. Outlook does this, as does Thunderbird. But we don't want all of both of our email messages dumping into the same place or we'll probably be so mad at each other we'd no longer be happily married. So, I want us to use separate applications (and I want to keep using Thunderbird).

Our laptop is running Windows XP and we have 256 mb of RAM. I don't know what other specs might be relevant. The version of Outlook we have is older, probably 2000? The other programs are current versions.

So, I have 3 options, and need more info before proceeding with any of them:

--I could reinstall Outlook, if I can find the disk. I want to know, if I do this, will it wipe out all of his mail, contacts, etc.?

--I could get him set up to use Opera for email. He switched to using Opera as a browser a few mos. ago and likes it. But I tried setting it up and it kept saying it could't connect, or something. I've set up email for me, him and my son in lots of different versions of different mail clients (Outlook, Outlook Express, Thunderbird) so I'm not an amateur at this. Is there a tutorial or how-to I can read somewhere that might help? And, before I start, would he be able to get mail from both of his email addresses with Opera without having to think to switch back and forth between the two?

--I could set him up with some other email client. Any suggestions on one that loads fast, looks and feels similar to Outlook (or at least isn't radically different and hard to use -- he's not as computer savvy as I am) and will allow him to get mail at both addresses without switching back and forth? Also, I'd like it to be free. If anyone has a suggestion, I'd very much appreciate it.

Since I know more about computers than he does, he tends to blame me when they don't work, or work slowly, or whatever. Or at least, it feels that way to me.

Thanks in advance for any help anyone can give. Happy

Let's start with the basic..
by Gakada / May 18, 2006 3:36 AM PDT

First, make sure your computer is free from any viruses, adwares, and other malware..

Scan your computer thoroughly.. also consider using an online scan.

Update your windows xp, sp2 would be good to install, PROVIDED your computer is clean/free from virus etc.

As for email client, let's go with the basic, OUTLOOK EXPRESS (many will say don't use this and that, its up to you) and for starter, use it..

Outlook Express, will allow you to check multiple account, AND it also allowed you to have multiple IDENTITY.


As for reinstalling Outlook, you can BACK UP your email, and address book.. (How? its on Microsoft website)

I hope this answered all your questions.

question about Outlook Express
by beelissa / May 18, 2006 9:42 PM PDT

Last time I used Outlook Express, it established a different user for each email account, and you had to switch users to get to the other email. Outlook doesn't do that, it will check multiple email addy's and dump all the mail in the same place. That's what I want to happen. Does Outlook Express do that now? Because it didn't used to . . .

BTW, I don't have a virus and my xp is updated. I have automatic updates. The problem is just with Outlook, other programs work fine.

My husband likes the look and feel of Outlook because that's what he uses at work, but I'd feel better if he could use a non-microsoft product.

Since it isn't clear the intention.. but
by Gakada / May 19, 2006 2:25 AM PDT

they choices are clear..

1. Create a different user account in your windows XP.
2. Create two Identities in Outlook express (each Identity can have multiple email account)
3. Using Stand alone Email client, such as: Eudora, Incredible mail, TheBat, etc.
4. Fix Outlook

Note:
Point 1: You have to switch between users, while all data/files and email in separate folder.

Point 2: each IDENTITY can store email in different place... BUT you still have to switch between users.

Point 3: you can use single Windows XP user account, and have your email place in different folder... (since you are using thunderbird, then use other email client for your husband)

Point 4: Reinstall Outlook, and use it as usual.

Why not make
by PudgyOne / May 18, 2006 11:39 AM PDT

Why not make seperate user accounts. Since you are using Windows XP, you make an account for you and then make an account for your husband. Then remove your user account for email and let him use the program of his wishes. Thes setup your user account and you can use the email program of your wishes.


Hope this helps.


Rick

won't that use a lot of disk space?
by beelissa / May 18, 2006 9:46 PM PDT
In reply to: Why not make

We have 2 users on XP on our desktop computer (which neither my husband or I use for email) -- one for us adults and one for the kids. But when I created it, it seemed like it took a lot of disk space and other system resources. The laptop, which is what my husband and I use for email, has a smaller hard drive and half as much RAM. So, I elected not to create a second user, thinking I was saving space and preventing potential problems. Can anyone tell me if this is true?

Maybe Yes and No
by Gakada / May 19, 2006 8:17 PM PDT

Additional User account, will need their own space, atleast for their My documents folder, Properties and some other thing.. but it only take a few Mb...

as for affected Resources... most of the time it because other things.. not caused by having many users account.... (i.e. too many unnecessary programs running in the background, etc.)

Using single account with Administrator level.. is NOT recommended. because it can run/install something without warning/automatically... i.e. Virus, adware etc.

Why not fix Outlook?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 18, 2006 11:19 PM PDT

If we type OL2000 BACKUP into google.com we find how to save everything in Outlook.

Then we can uninstall and reinstall Outlook. I will not address a missing CD except to note that Microsoft will sell you a replacement CD in the 35 or less dollar range.

-> What's more telling is that you have issues in Outlook. I expect those that have PREVIEW enabled or open a bad email to have these issues since Microsoft has not taken the lesson to heart that there are very bad people out there. My bet is that if you scan the machine with EWIDO you may find some items that must go away.

In closing, the use of a single account to check multiple emails or a single program on one account to check emails is the road to dissatisfaction. No one I know of likes such a soltution so your use of 2 email programs is the best way if the owner (you) refuses to use XP's accounts.

Bob

Thank you -- and more questions
by beelissa / May 20, 2006 12:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Why not fix Outlook?

I think this is what I will do, reinstall Outlook. And disable the preview (though, it might already be disabled, I'm not sure). I did do a scan with EWIDO, it found a bunch of things.

Is there a free version of EWIDO? does it still get rid of the important spyware? This one found several high risk things, and many many tracking cookies. It did not run out of memory like most of the anti-spy things I've tried. But it won't be worth it to me if the free version only deletes tracking cookies.

Thanks again!

LOL, you didn't scan ...
by Gakada / May 20, 2006 4:18 PM PDT

in my first reply I ask you to scan for viruses, adware, malware etc. and also using an online scan... and you said you didn't found viruses etc.

obviously you didn't do it...

before you clean all those pest.. do not even thing to repair anything else... get rid of them.

To be sure, you need to clean your registry too... and maybe also clearing your system restore.

