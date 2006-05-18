problem with email, and lots of questions

I'm hoping someone on this forum can help me. We were going along fine, with my husband using Outlook and me using Thunderbird, for email. Then something happened and he gets error messages and almost always has to close and restart Outlook each time he tries to use it. It's really a pain.



He has 2 different email addresses, so I wanted to switch him to a program that will check both addresses without him having to switch users each time. Outlook does this, as does Thunderbird. But we don't want all of both of our email messages dumping into the same place or we'll probably be so mad at each other we'd no longer be happily married. So, I want us to use separate applications (and I want to keep using Thunderbird).



Our laptop is running Windows XP and we have 256 mb of RAM. I don't know what other specs might be relevant. The version of Outlook we have is older, probably 2000? The other programs are current versions.



So, I have 3 options, and need more info before proceeding with any of them:



--I could reinstall Outlook, if I can find the disk. I want to know, if I do this, will it wipe out all of his mail, contacts, etc.?



--I could get him set up to use Opera for email. He switched to using Opera as a browser a few mos. ago and likes it. But I tried setting it up and it kept saying it could't connect, or something. I've set up email for me, him and my son in lots of different versions of different mail clients (Outlook, Outlook Express, Thunderbird) so I'm not an amateur at this. Is there a tutorial or how-to I can read somewhere that might help? And, before I start, would he be able to get mail from both of his email addresses with Opera without having to think to switch back and forth between the two?



--I could set him up with some other email client. Any suggestions on one that loads fast, looks and feels similar to Outlook (or at least isn't radically different and hard to use -- he's not as computer savvy as I am) and will allow him to get mail at both addresses without switching back and forth? Also, I'd like it to be free. If anyone has a suggestion, I'd very much appreciate it.



Since I know more about computers than he does, he tends to blame me when they don't work, or work slowly, or whatever. Or at least, it feels that way to me.



Thanks in advance for any help anyone can give.