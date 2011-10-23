I think you found the cause!
hi i am try to solve a problem. i am ttrying to play medale of honor for pc and i have a microsoft xbox 360 controller i want to play it with. the thing is i can play story mode , but when i open multi player mode, the controller sensytivity is stupidly crazy fast, like you touch the direction to look right vary slightly and it spinns at like 1000 mph. it almost seems like a glitch, but it seem to work great for everyone else in the game....pla any help to solve this problem would be great thanks!!!
here are my sys specs
asus m4 785m mother board
gtx 550 ti graphix card
amd atlon quad core x4 II (2.6ghz stock)
windows 7 64bit
8 gb of ddr2 ram ect