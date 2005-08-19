problem with computer performance

recently i lost cable internet, and installes aol, since then, i have been having problems with my computer running slow and getting booted , having to restart my computer each time. i went into msconfig in safe mode and selected diagnostic startup, i made no changes, but when i went back into normal mode, i began having problems, some of the old software that was on when i bought the computer reapeared. i still had trouble with the computer, so i tried to restore to earlier time, but the only date showing up to restore was the same date i went into diagnostic mode. so i finally did a complete system restore, now the system is working better, but if i am in yahoo messenger or sometimes just looking at sites, i get booted again. is there any way of finding out what the problem is, when i get booted i try to reconnect and get a program not responding.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.