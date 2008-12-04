Problem with a Chenbro (HiCam) digital camera

Hello, lately I've been haivng problems with my digital camera which is a Chenbro brand (seems to be known also as HiCam).



You can see the camera in these pages:

http://www.geeks.com/details.asp?invtid=CM20707-9C41&cat=CAM

http://www.printrates.com/3_3MP_5_0MP_Interpolated_4x_Di_pc_B000HQ4724.php



The model number is: CM20707. I don't think it has an OS, but the one I am using in my computer is Vista.



OK it all started like around the summer, I have a Panasonic SD card of 128 MB which in that time got soaked in tab water. They told me to leave it drying in the sun for around a day and I did.



After that, it didn't got recognized by my camera (when I turned it on, it turned itself off or it asked me to format the SD card and even if I did, it didn't got recognized) and it hardly got recognized by my laptop (which has integrated a SD Card reader). And so I was under the impression that the SD card is malfunctioning.



So I got a brand new 2 GB SD Card (my camera only reads normal SD cards, not SDHC ones), but it does not get recognized either (it happens the same things as with the 128 MB card).



Weird thing is that after that, the 128 MB card got recognized by the camera and worked just fine. But today once again the camera does not recognize any card, still the reader in my laptop recognizes both SD cards.



So I have no idea what is going on, a person told me that one of the contacts in my camera is either dirty or disfunctional; another person told me that faulty card may have changed the software inside the camera and that I should check with the manufacturer site for either drivers or updates or software etc for your the camera; but there does not seem any.



My dad bought the camera from Printaform in 2004 for almost triple the price (we live in Mexico, where everything is way expensive) so we do have a special attachment to it and we don't want to buy a new one.



Oh and also; after I placed the 128 MB card, I tried to clean where the card reader is in the camera with a Qtip with alcohol; but it seems it wasn't able to reach the contacts. Not sure if that had anything to do.



Well hope I can get some help.