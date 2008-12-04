Cameras forum

General discussion

Problem with a Chenbro (HiCam) digital camera

by Tlaloc01 / December 4, 2008 12:33 PM PST

Hello, lately I've been haivng problems with my digital camera which is a Chenbro brand (seems to be known also as HiCam).

You can see the camera in these pages:
http://www.geeks.com/details.asp?invtid=CM20707-9C41&cat=CAM
http://www.printrates.com/3_3MP_5_0MP_Interpolated_4x_Di_pc_B000HQ4724.php

The model number is: CM20707. I don't think it has an OS, but the one I am using in my computer is Vista.

OK it all started like around the summer, I have a Panasonic SD card of 128 MB which in that time got soaked in tab water. They told me to leave it drying in the sun for around a day and I did.

After that, it didn't got recognized by my camera (when I turned it on, it turned itself off or it asked me to format the SD card and even if I did, it didn't got recognized) and it hardly got recognized by my laptop (which has integrated a SD Card reader). And so I was under the impression that the SD card is malfunctioning.

So I got a brand new 2 GB SD Card (my camera only reads normal SD cards, not SDHC ones), but it does not get recognized either (it happens the same things as with the 128 MB card).

Weird thing is that after that, the 128 MB card got recognized by the camera and worked just fine. But today once again the camera does not recognize any card, still the reader in my laptop recognizes both SD cards.

So I have no idea what is going on, a person told me that one of the contacts in my camera is either dirty or disfunctional; another person told me that faulty card may have changed the software inside the camera and that I should check with the manufacturer site for either drivers or updates or software etc for your the camera; but there does not seem any.

My dad bought the camera from Printaform in 2004 for almost triple the price (we live in Mexico, where everything is way expensive) so we do have a special attachment to it and we don't want to buy a new one.

Oh and also; after I placed the 128 MB card, I tried to clean where the card reader is in the camera with a Qtip with alcohol; but it seems it wasn't able to reach the contacts. Not sure if that had anything to do.

Well hope I can get some help.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Problem with a Chenbro (HiCam) digital camera
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Problem with a Chenbro (HiCam) digital camera
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Chenbro CM20707
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / December 4, 2008 11:37 PM PST

I doubt that you can contact the manufacturer, because the manufacturer is most likely in China.

Something to try:

Take each of the memory cards and use the computer/card reader to delete every file and every folder you find on the card.
DO NOT format the card with the computer.

Then take the card and put it in the camera.
There should be a format command in one of the camera menus.
...Check your camera User Manual for the location of a "format" command.
Then format the card with the camera.

The camera should then be able to use the card.
..
.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not working
by Tlaloc01 / December 5, 2008 12:22 PM PST
In reply to: Chenbro CM20707

I have already tried what you said but it didn't worked. As soon as I placed the cards in the camera (after erasing all files inside of it in my laptop), the camera turned off itself first, then I turned it on again and did the format function and it didn't turned off but it said that there was a problem with the card.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So 128MB cards work?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 5, 2008 11:00 PM PST

And the 2GB cards don't. Did you try 1GB?

The reason I ask is that the little computer in cameras may not have to coding to handle that big card.

Be aware that I know that 2GB is not SDHC but this doesn't matter as 2GB did get spotty support.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Replying
by Tlaloc01 / December 5, 2008 11:14 PM PST
In reply to: So 128MB cards work?

Neither the 128 MB card nor the 2 GB one work on the camera, only in the laptop. 2 Gigs is the max for the camera as it only accepts regular SD's not SDHC's.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.