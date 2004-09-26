Problem w/ Windows XP LAN Network (Network Wizard)

I have a problem setting up my 2 computer network with XP's Network Wizard. (My primary computer is a generic PC with 80 gig hd, 512MB RAM, P4 chip, Windows XP Pro with SP2, cd rom, cd rw).



My hard drive in the primary computer became unusable last Friday, so I have had to start from scratch with a new one. Everything has gone well, except I cannot get it to show up in the expanded list of Network Places when I open everything up after clicking on My Computer. I have used XP's Network Wizard to make my 2 computer LAN network and after doing so, I can see both computers listed in "Show all Computers in the Workgroup" and the expanded list of Network places shows that there are shared documents and files between my primary and my second computer.



Also, the second computer shows up as a folder on the expanded list of Network Places as: "\\[name of computer 2]\\..."

and when I click it, it opens and shows all of the C drive directories and sub-directories.



But the primary computer is not shown or listed as a folder (it used to be before the drive crashed and I only had XP pro with SP1).



I would like to have it listed as a folder just as I do computer 2 and be able to open the folder to show the C drive and all subdirectories on both Computer 1 and Computer 2.



Does anyone know how I can do this? (And is there something in SP2 but not in SP1 that changed this capability? A security function I can turn off or alter?)