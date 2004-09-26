Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Problem w/ Windows XP LAN Network (Network Wizard)

by jlevans / September 26, 2004 10:35 PM PDT

I have a problem setting up my 2 computer network with XP's Network Wizard. (My primary computer is a generic PC with 80 gig hd, 512MB RAM, P4 chip, Windows XP Pro with SP2, cd rom, cd rw).

My hard drive in the primary computer became unusable last Friday, so I have had to start from scratch with a new one. Everything has gone well, except I cannot get it to show up in the expanded list of Network Places when I open everything up after clicking on My Computer. I have used XP's Network Wizard to make my 2 computer LAN network and after doing so, I can see both computers listed in "Show all Computers in the Workgroup" and the expanded list of Network places shows that there are shared documents and files between my primary and my second computer.

Also, the second computer shows up as a folder on the expanded list of Network Places as: "\\[name of computer 2]\\..."
and when I click it, it opens and shows all of the C drive directories and sub-directories.

But the primary computer is not shown or listed as a folder (it used to be before the drive crashed and I only had XP pro with SP1).

I would like to have it listed as a folder just as I do computer 2 and be able to open the folder to show the C drive and all subdirectories on both Computer 1 and Computer 2.

Does anyone know how I can do this? (And is there something in SP2 but not in SP1 that changed this capability? A security function I can turn off or alter?)

Re: Problem w/ Windows XP LAN Network (Network Wizard)
by Michael Geist / September 27, 2004 4:05 AM PDT

XP or another firewall can prevent network resources from being seen. Check for such in XPs network properties page or the same for third party firewalls.

Re: Problem w/ Windows XP LAN Network (Network Wizard)
by nXgravity / September 27, 2004 8:44 AM PDT

You never said if you actually set up the "C" drive to be shared. Did you do this? If not try it, and if not sharing the "C" try another folder for a test. And are they part of the same workgroup? And also do you have a router? Please get me some of this information and maybe we can try to get around this.

Re: Problem w/ Windows XP LAN Network (Network Wizard)
by jlevans / September 27, 2004 11:45 AM PDT

Thanks, and you are right that I forgot that in setting up the network, all of the computers in the network have to be set up for sharing. Consequently, the computer 2 (client) had the sharing set because it never crashed, but the computer 1 (the "server")did not have sharing set. Once I selected sharing, then all of the computers showed up in the expanded list of "Network Places." Thanks for a very insightful reminder. (I don't think Network Wizard ever tells you to do that step first.)

