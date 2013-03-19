Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

Problem uploading large files.

by rondvorak / March 19, 2013 11:38 AM PDT

I have a client that wants to allow his customers to upload large files to his website. The web host has a file upload limit of 64 MB. What are my options for providing my client a way to upload large files?

Also, the current upload function is slow and only provides progress information for chrome. Improving on that would be a bonus.

Thank you

3 total posts

All Answers

Answer
If the limit is enforced
by Sovereign Forum moderator / March 19, 2013 2:12 PM PDT

at the web host level, you will either need to talk to your web host to increase the limit or find another web host.

If it was a PHP limitation, you could increase max_upload_size and post_max_size, if it was a limitation in the CMS, I'm sure there's a configuration file that allows you to extend it, but if the web host places this limit, then you're out of luck.

A virtual private server might be the way to go or use a file sharing service.

In terms of progress bar for uploading, take a look at Plupload or Uploadify.

~Sovereign

Answer
Dropbox!
by arncus1 / April 26, 2013 4:09 AM PDT

Hi Rondvorak,

I can understand the frustrations with working with a hosting provider that limits the file uploads - quite often these are smaller individual hosting companies either have a very limited server (many are simply re-selling from another hosting company).

I was poking around with my Dropbox account recently, and found that they can actually provide a link on the folder. Mind you, this would mean the customer has to use the Drop-box interface, but by default it's already STARTING at 2 GB. Plus, it's not on the hosting provider's server (a big plus for them) - and it doesn't bog down their server when processing the file. So...this might an answer you want to consider. Check it out, at least it starts free and expands to 18 GB (500 MB per referral). I think the lowest paid option is something like $120/year for 100 GB.

Have a great day!

Arnel C.
Web Hosting Hub
Community Support

