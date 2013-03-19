Problem uploading large files.

at the web host level, you will either need to talk to your web host to increase the limit or find another web host.
If it was a PHP limitation, you could increase max_upload_size and post_max_size, if it was a limitation in the CMS, I'm sure there's a configuration file that allows you to extend it, but if the web host places this limit, then you're out of luck.
A virtual private server might be the way to go or use a file sharing service.
In terms of progress bar for uploading, take a look at Plupload or Uploadify.
~Sovereign
I have a client that wants to allow his customers to upload large files to his website. The web host has a file upload limit of 64 MB. What are my options for providing my client a way to upload large files?
Also, the current upload function is slow and only provides progress information for chrome. Improving on that would be a bonus.
Thank you