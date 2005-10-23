You don't mention what version windows you have, but if you are using XP (which is my assumption since it's a new computer), try rightclicking the program icon that starts your game, choose Properties, and click the 'compatability' tab and in the drop down box, try choosing W98 to see if that fixes it when you now start up the game. I've found many times that the XP settings are too 'robust' for some games and dropping back to an older version of windows for it actually straightened out graphics and sound problems I had with games.
I just got myself a new computer and installed a few games but whenever I start them up I get one horizontal line that vibrates and one thick vertical line with white outlines.
I have 2 GeForce 6600GT's if that makes any difference.
Please help me! I want to play my games!