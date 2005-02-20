Problem Recording Analogue with Nero 6

I recently installed Nero 6 on my machine, and, while using Wave Editor to record from my stereo, cannot lower the input volume to an acceptable level. I have contacted the PC mfg, motherboard mfg, MS, and Nero, with no help at all. This worked just fine on an old PC that used Windows ME. Anyone having similar problems?
Thanks
