problem please help vivia hf m30

my camcorder's screen is white.. seriously and i don't have any idea how it got like that. Earlier when I was using it, it was working just fine I really don't know what to do now. The screen is totally white I really cant see anything but it still works because when i press whatever on the screen it still plays the videos I took.Anyway, I tried to search for answers on the net and its manual but to no avail. Can anyone help me??? How can I get my camera back to normal back to when I could see the menu?!?!?! Please please help.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.