Problem playing computer videos to my TV via S-Video

Hello,
I recently hooked up my COmputer to my television to watch movies etc on the larger TV screen but when I attempt to play them back they are perfect on the monitor but the TV has a a 3"x3" black square in the upper right corner.
This did not exist with my previous S-Video cable (someone bent the pins and I had to replace it)
Thoughts?
