How to Flush DNS in Microsoft Windows

In Microsoft Windows, you can use the command ipconfig /flushdns to flush the DNS resolver cache:

C:\>ipconfig /flushdns

Windows IP Configuration

Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache.

You can also use the command ipconfig /displaydns to view the DNS resolver cache.

Another way to do this is to right-click the connection icon in the system tray, and command "repair".