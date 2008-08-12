How to Flush DNS in Microsoft Windows
In Microsoft Windows, you can use the command ipconfig /flushdns to flush the DNS resolver cache:
C:\>ipconfig /flushdns
Windows IP Configuration
Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache.
You can also use the command ipconfig /displaydns to view the DNS resolver cache.
Another way to do this is to right-click the connection icon in the system tray, and command "repair".
