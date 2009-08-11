Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Problem Not Quite Sure What It Is

by vintagerose27 / August 11, 2009 7:49 AM PDT

I run Vista Home Premium and recently downloaded the latest Windows updates. When the window came up to restart my computer, I had Firefox open, as well. I accidently clicked restart without closing Firefox down, but I didn't think it was such a big issue. However, after the computer rebooted, my desktop was all out of whack and still is. My desktop background was gone, icons were all over the place, some on top of others, and then weird graphics were also frozen in place, such as my MSN pop up alerting me to new emails in my box. I tried everything to fix this problem. I was able to easily fix my background, but the frozen icons were still there. I first opened the task manager and closed windows explorer, then restarted it, but to no avail. I then closed my Windows Sidebar. Well, my Sidebar Gadget icons are still there now, but the program itself is closed. Messenger is not running, yet that notice is frozen solid still on the desktop.

This is VERY ANNOYING. All of my icons appear a bit blurry, so I even tried to check my display options and graphics. Nada. I then restarted my computer again, it all happened again. I uninstalled the new Windows Updates, then restarted again. Still happening. I ran a virus scan with AVG, used Ad Aware and also Spy-Bot with no results. In desperation, I did a system restore. Guess what? THAT DID NOT HELP EITHER.

The good news is, my computer isn't frozen, just these few things. :/ But these few things are annoying the heck out of me. I am seriously about ready to tear my hair out. Can anyone please help me? Sad

