problem in premiere 6.5 -- slow motion in capture mode

by frankzxcv / September 16, 2005 2:39 AM PDT

hello,

running win 2000, kd7a mobo, 3 HD's

in adobe premiere 6.5, which I have been using without problem for a year,

just this past week, all of a sudden when in capture mode (firewire from my sony trv 38) the video looks choppy and the audio is slow, like half speed. when i ht the red button I get an error message-- dv device unavailable for device conctrol . . then when I hit the red button again, all is fine and I can capture no problem.

i tried shutting off processes in task manager, no help.

other people are having this problem (in adobe help forums) no fix as yet

only software was a windows update about finding specific viruses.

any advice would be much appreciated - fj

Call it in.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2005 3:07 AM PDT

But I don't use that for capture. I use WINDV and then off to Sony Vegas. Sorry I don't have a cure for you, but thought sharing what I use could get you working again.

Bob

thanks now a stupid question
by frankzxcv / September 16, 2005 3:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Call it in.

i downloaded windv what nifty little program ! but i can't get it to save anything., I can see video, i can start it and stop it by hitting capture, but notrhing leads me to saving the avi file. is there an online instruction manual? thanks- fj

NEVER MIND
by frankzxcv / September 16, 2005 3:37 AM PDT

it saves to its own named files duh. - fj

Hope it hops over today's glitch.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2005 3:44 AM PDT
In reply to: NEVER MIND

Sorry, but not enough clues yet for the original problem.

Bob

