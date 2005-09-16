problem in premiere 6.5 -- slow motion in capture mode

But I don't use that for capture. I use WINDV and then off to Sony Vegas. Sorry I don't have a cure for you, but thought sharing what I use could get you working again.
Bob
hello,
running win 2000, kd7a mobo, 3 HD's
in adobe premiere 6.5, which I have been using without problem for a year,
just this past week, all of a sudden when in capture mode (firewire from my sony trv 38) the video looks choppy and the audio is slow, like half speed. when i ht the red button I get an error message-- dv device unavailable for device conctrol . . then when I hit the red button again, all is fine and I can capture no problem.
i tried shutting off processes in task manager, no help.
other people are having this problem (in adobe help forums) no fix as yet
only software was a windows update about finding specific viruses.
any advice would be much appreciated - fj