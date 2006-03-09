From google.com
Hello all,
While I was in Turkey, I paid to have the photos of my camera's memory sticks burnt into a CD-ROM to free up my memory sticks (I'm trigger happy).
When it comes time to copy those lovely lovely Turkey holiday photos on the CD-ROM onto my harddrive, most of them were copied across okay, but a few just hung my Windows Explorer. I restart my Windows and tried aagain and again, same thing happened.
Another things, these troubled photos can be displayed in thumbnail view perfectly (as far as I can see), but there is trouble in displaying them in Windows Picture and Fax Viewer. Sometimes, it hung Windows Picture and Fax Viewer, too.
Are there any way to repair this treasured memories???
Thanx in advance.
Frank