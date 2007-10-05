Problem about choosing the operation system

Many universities are hanging back, just like businesses, and waiting for full software compatibility as well as increased stability before upgrading to Vista. They may have specific programs you must install with are not Vista-compatible, and Vista may not be supported on the network, let alone by IT support. Performance wouldn't be an issue (though I'd recommend 2GB of RAM if you go with Vista), but XP may be mandatory. Keep in mind, though, that if the CS department has an MSDN-AA subscription you may be able to receive a free copy of XP or Vista, dual-booting between the two as needed. Even without MSDN-AA they may offer hefty discounts, so be sure to inquire into your options.
John
Hi everybody,
I am currently a college freshman witn an undecided major. Eventually I think I will end up in a field of Computer Science or Digital Media(CS is more likely though...), and I want to buy the Thinkpad T61 (Due to many reasons...) but I am not sure what operating system is good for me....Basically I believe Vista Home Premium meets my needs, but the problem is, Thinkpad T61 is a business laptop, so will it effect its performance? More, if I end up with CS major (and since CS major students were using XP professional), is it necessary to consider Vista business instead of Home Premium?
All the comments or helps are really appreciated, I am really lost right now....