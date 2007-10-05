Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Problem about choosing the operation system

by fff556 / October 5, 2007 2:02 PM PDT

Hi everybody,
I am currently a college freshman witn an undecided major. Eventually I think I will end up in a field of Computer Science or Digital Media(CS is more likely though...), and I want to buy the Thinkpad T61 (Due to many reasons...) but I am not sure what operating system is good for me....Basically I believe Vista Home Premium meets my needs, but the problem is, Thinkpad T61 is a business laptop, so will it effect its performance? More, if I end up with CS major (and since CS major students were using XP professional), is it necessary to consider Vista business instead of Home Premium?

All the comments or helps are really appreciated, I am really lost right now....

7 total posts
Collapse -
Be sure to check with the department...
by John.Wilkinson / October 5, 2007 2:55 PM PDT

Many universities are hanging back, just like businesses, and waiting for full software compatibility as well as increased stability before upgrading to Vista. They may have specific programs you must install with are not Vista-compatible, and Vista may not be supported on the network, let alone by IT support. Performance wouldn't be an issue (though I'd recommend 2GB of RAM if you go with Vista), but XP may be mandatory. Keep in mind, though, that if the CS department has an MSDN-AA subscription you may be able to receive a free copy of XP or Vista, dual-booting between the two as needed. Even without MSDN-AA they may offer hefty discounts, so be sure to inquire into your options.

John

Collapse -
Good suggestions John
by Dango517 / October 5, 2007 3:00 PM PDT

Spot on!

Collapse -
Go for the ThinkPad. . .
by Coryphaeus / October 5, 2007 11:13 PM PDT

I have three and because they are business machines they're built like a tank. As I posted in another forum, how many times do you see a ThinkPad related question/problem in the forums. My latest machine is an R-40 with a Gig of RAM and a P4 2.2 GHz Mobile processor with an Intel wireless B/G card. Built in 96 Meg of video RAM and it performs flawlessly.

Personally, Vista is still broken. What's wrong with XP Pro? Absolutely nothing.

Wayne

Click here to see the CNet faces, learn a little about analog and digital data, Internet connections,
Spyware removal, and download free software.
Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.

Collapse -
Thank you for all your advises!
by fff556 / October 6, 2007 12:33 PM PDT

I think I will go with XP Pro now...Thanks,but I think I will wait to Thanksgiving..., most big sales happen in Thanksgiving, right?

Collapse -
Look forward to "Black Friday" for the best deals.
by John.Wilkinson / October 6, 2007 1:40 PM PDT

It's the Friday after Thanksgiving, and the official start of the holiday shopping season. Most stores open early and are packed, but for some it's worth braving the crowds. For me, "free after rebate" has always been a lovely phrase. Happy

John

Collapse -
Operating System
by vpnyc / October 7, 2007 10:47 AM PDT

I have heard that Windows Vista is practically useless unless you get the Ultimate Edition, but Vista isn't good enough to buy it right now, so I suggest you go with XP. I have two PC's at home, one Windows XP 2004, and a Vista Ultimate. Both are dells, the one with Vista is a new model of the Dell Inspiron. (Desktop, not laptop.) Vista has some network bugs, and also sometimes it takes a long time to open up programs. Go with XP.

