Privatizing Social Security

The privately held annuities can be insured by the government, kinda like our bank deposits are insured by FDIC.



Central to Sowell's point is that while the markets have their ups and downs, nobody invests all in one shot, and nobody will be divesting all in one shot either. So over a period of 40 years, it is impossible to find a person that wouldn't be better off today had they invested in even the most conservative of plans, vs. their "return" on SS. (Yes, I understand that I am paying for you, etc., but that's how the system was set up, not how retirement should be handled IMO).



When the system was set up, to get people to go for it, they were promised that it would be voluntary (Dems ended that), kept separate (Dems ended that) and never taxed (Dems ended that). I not only see a pattern, but I also see that until we wrest this large sum from the grasp of politicians we will forever be at their mercy.



When the plan was enstated, the retirement age was three years OLDER than the average age expectancy of the probable wage earner in the home. As we live longer it's just not feasible to keep the benefits at the same level and keep the retirement age at 1950's levels. There won't be enough people working to continue such a system. Europe's various pension plans are apparently worse off than ours with even more dour projected trends in the aging of the population and ratio of working taxpayers.



I have been taught to plan for SS not being there for me from the moment I entered the work force. I sure wish medical savings accounts had been around then too, and I look forward to more privatization and less control by grubby fingered politicians (of any stripe).



