I do think you're mistaken in your posting this question here, because last I checked, neither CNet nor it's parent company CBS runs any kind of Bittorrent tracker site.
While I will advise extreme caution using Bittorrent since it IS known to the music and movie industry, and they ARE actively tracking people who use it to illegally distribute goods. So unless you know beyond any doubt that all the material you plan to download is NOT copyrighted, be VERY careful. Even better, is just take this problem as a gift from the gods, and abandon your current plans just to be on the safe side.
However, should you choose to disregard this advice, I'll tell you that everything you need to solve this problem is in the error message you got. That's all the more assistance I'll give unless you can prove to my satisfaction that you won't be downloading copyrighted content. Not that I have any particular qualms with the practice, I just feel that the price of "free" is figuring out how to solve problems on your own. Sort of like those amusement park signs that say you have to be this tall to go on a ride, you have to be this clever if you're going to pirate copyrighted content.
Hi, I'm having trouble registering you private torrent invite forum community. I'm using the chatzilla irc cliet add-on extension program for mozilla firefox.When I try to connect to the IRC Address/Server: irc.trackereactor.com
, Server: irc.trackereactor.com
. I get the followinf error message "This channel requires that you have registered and identified yourself with the network's nickname registration services (e.g. NickServ). Please see the documentation of this network's nickname registration services that should be found in the MOTD (/motd to display it)". What does that message mean? where do I register a nickname for the trackereactor invites channel?
How do I register a nickname for TrackerReactor? What registration nickname service do I need to use? What commands do I need to type on the firefox chatzilla irc add-on extension program on firefox?