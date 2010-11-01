Peripherals forum

General discussion

printing on color paper

by agproinc / November 1, 2010 4:09 AM PDT

Does anyone know what printer would be good to print on color paper?

Here are the specs we need:
paper size: letter & legal
Color, laser
Print volume: 5,000/month

Currently, right now we have the Konica Minolta Magicolor 4650 and have replaced the transfer unit every three months. Their tech guys said it's because the color paper is leaving dust/residue inside the machine. I do now know how true this is and can not find any information on the web about issues with color paper printing.

Has anyone else had this issue and if so do you have an recommendations? Thanks!!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: printing on color paper
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: printing on color paper
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
At 5,000 pages a month.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 1, 2010 4:14 AM PDT

I bet any printer will need repairs after a few months. Here's the deal. Color printing is not cheap so you may want to make sure you charge enough to cover repairs.

Yes I've heard complaints about printers with that high usage before. Mostly about the need for the units to get serviced more than once a year. Not much has changed since the 60s!
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
more details
by agproinc / November 1, 2010 9:47 PM PDT

Thank you for the reply. Actually, we are not a printing company. We print that many sheets for internal use. A majority of our printing is black ink on color paper. The issue has been the 'dust' left in the printer from the color paper. We are not happy with the Konica Minolta because of the all things that you have to replace betside the toner like the transfer belt, toner drums and waster toner bottle.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
At 5,000 a month you are now a printing company.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 2, 2010 12:21 AM PDT
In reply to: more details

As to the dust I disagree but the volume of printing is still in the range your average person may complain about maintenance. I do have a suggestion in spite of that. Look at the office series of HP laser printers and don't go with a color laser. We used those in high volume printing areas without much service.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks Bob!
by agproinc / November 2, 2010 2:58 AM PDT

Why do you suggest not getting a color laser? We are looking at the HP3525dn. In our office, we have decided that we will only use HP. We have had issues with all others.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The reason was in your post.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 2, 2010 3:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Bob!

"A majority of our printing is black ink on color paper."

The non-color or monochrome laser printers have many less moving parts. They will last much longer.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
POV, maybe not paper
by Willy / November 4, 2010 2:12 AM PDT

IMHO, I don't see where the "color paper" itself is a problem. Unless, it is of lesser quality as compared to white paper, because the added cost of color vs. white you tend to buy the similar cost and/or just the cheapest available. That's only a guess, but it does factor in, because the paper alone isn't that different in make-up. However, the use of color laser is overkill when black output is desired. The Konica line of ptrs aren't that bad, thought they're not "line printers" but basic office use. The 5K/mo. usage is alot of printing. This isn't "duplex mode" right. Plus consider what is the amount of print on the paper. The given output is on the avg. about 5-10% text on paper which also factors in the speed output as well. You would guess if a printout is say, 50% vs. 25% of paper text printing, one is faster than the other, thus review the specs. Also, remember the specs are under the ideal conditions and prolonged use in the upper ends will shorten the "life cycle" of any product, even if capable. Alas, the 4650 uses "waste bottle(s)" and that suggests the overall use of color printing, even though not printing color still cycles through(a minor amount) and will degrade under wear&tear even though its not using it fully, the mere passage(cycling) is enough for this to happen. I would think within a 1yr. time, some maint. would be needed. Did you look into any maint. kits are available for end-user to lessen a tech. coming in? Also, just what type of paper is being used? Not color but actual paper(label IDs it) and printing on 1 side or both?

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Peripherals forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.