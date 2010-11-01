printing on color paper

I bet any printer will need repairs after a few months. Here's the deal. Color printing is not cheap so you may want to make sure you charge enough to cover repairs.
Yes I've heard complaints about printers with that high usage before. Mostly about the need for the units to get serviced more than once a year. Not much has changed since the 60s!
Bob
Does anyone know what printer would be good to print on color paper?
Here are the specs we need:
paper size: letter & legal
Color, laser
Print volume: 5,000/month
Currently, right now we have the Konica Minolta Magicolor 4650 and have replaced the transfer unit every three months. Their tech guys said it's because the color paper is leaving dust/residue inside the machine. I do now know how true this is and can not find any information on the web about issues with color paper printing.
Has anyone else had this issue and if so do you have an recommendations? Thanks!!