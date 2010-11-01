printing on color paper

IMHO, I don't see where the "color paper" itself is a problem. Unless, it is of lesser quality as compared to white paper, because the added cost of color vs. white you tend to buy the similar cost and/or just the cheapest available. That's only a guess, but it does factor in, because the paper alone isn't that different in make-up. However, the use of color laser is overkill when black output is desired. The Konica line of ptrs aren't that bad, thought they're not "line printers" but basic office use. The 5K/mo. usage is alot of printing. This isn't "duplex mode" right. Plus consider what is the amount of print on the paper. The given output is on the avg. about 5-10% text on paper which also factors in the speed output as well. You would guess if a printout is say, 50% vs. 25% of paper text printing, one is faster than the other, thus review the specs. Also, remember the specs are under the ideal conditions and prolonged use in the upper ends will shorten the "life cycle" of any product, even if capable. Alas, the 4650 uses "waste bottle(s)" and that suggests the overall use of color printing, even though not printing color still cycles through(a minor amount) and will degrade under wear&tear even though its not using it fully, the mere passage(cycling) is enough for this to happen. I would think within a 1yr. time, some maint. would be needed. Did you look into any maint. kits are available for end-user to lessen a tech. coming in? Also, just what type of paper is being used? Not color but actual paper(label IDs it) and printing on 1 side or both?



tada -----Willy