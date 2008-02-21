Printing from desktop printer via a laptop

Smart Home & Appliances forum

by DocBob97 / February 21, 2008 5:52 AM PST

I'll keep this a general as possible, but if more specific info is needed please let me know...it will probably be evident from my question that I am not very computer savy!!!
I have a cable router plugged into a wireless router then into a XP desktop which my printer is attached to.
I also contect to the web with a Vista laptop via the wireless router. Is there a general way to use the printer attached to my desktop to print from my laptop?

You may like NETWORK MAGIC.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 21, 2008 10:49 PM PST

It's found with google.com and for those that don't want to learn networking.

For those who want to learn networking. . .
by Coryphaeus / February 22, 2008 9:06 AM PST

First, why two routers?

On both computers, turn on File and Printer Sharing. On the laptop, open Printers and choose to install a printer. When asked, choose the option (something like this) "Install a printer connected to another computer on your network". Make sure the other PC and printer are turned on.

