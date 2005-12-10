Printing digital photos

What is the most common method for ptinting digital pictures?
Does it makes sense to use or buy a
- printer station just for camera
- is the paper and the ink more expensive that just sending the picture out to professional photo service? price per print?
- is the quality better only through professional service?
Any proffesional photo printers on the web that you can recommend.
