by Patricia / July 21, 2005 4:15 AM PDT

Why the heck do I seem to be having so many small problems lately?

Here is a link to a puzzle I regularly print out with no problem.

I am in Opera and right click on the puzzle image and choose copy image and paste it into Windows Paint. Then choose print.

Today, instead of the regular print dialogue box coming up, the "Fax Communicator" box came up. Prior to that a "loading bar" showed that it was loading the driver for the printing job. ?????

What the heck is going on?

Thanks.

Pat
.
.
.

by Patricia / July 21, 2005 4:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Printing
Pat, Check The Printer Properties...Has 'Default' Changed?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 21, 2005 5:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Printing

First, open the Printers folder in the Control Panel. (I think it's there on W98 or you should be able to reach it from the Start menu.) Make sure that your normal printer is the default printer by looking for the black CHECK mark next to the printer. If it's changed to the FAX device, then simply RIGHT click on the correct printer, choose "Set as Default")

After that, follow the same procedures again and when you're ready to print from the Paint program, click on "File", choose "Print". See if the correct printer is set as default. If it's not set to the correct default printer, select the correct one.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Printer
by Patricia / July 21, 2005 5:49 AM PDT

Maybe I've messed things up even more. I went into the printer window through control panel and it showed the Fax as the default printer. It didn't show the Epson at all, so I couldn't right click and make it the default printer. (Epson stylus colour 440). It had a printer icon and "add printer" which I chose, but that didn't take me anywhere useful. It said I couldn't do it for some reason.

Somewhere while fishing around I came across a window showing a list of printers. I chose my printer and chose the Epson printer port. I can't find my way back to that window. All that did was allow the fax to go to that port. I tried printing your message, but it came up as a fax item and was in very tiny print at the top of the page. Then the rest of the page printed out in a pink colour. ???

Why the heck would this just change all of a sudden? I have the printer disk. I suppose I could delete and re-install. Then, I really wouldn't know what I was doing, even more so than now. I should get back to that window where I made the changes, but it showed the fax anyway, rather than what was default.

Yes. I still have Win98 on a PC. Nothing has changed.
The printer was working fine last night.

What do you suggest? (Watch your language. Happy )

Thanks.

Pat
.
.
.

Pat, If The Printer Is Gone From the Printers Folder...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 21, 2005 6:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Printer

...it sounds like you need to reinstall it..But first, just to be sure, please turn OFF the computer and the printer...Wait for 1 minute, then turn ON the Printer FIRST, then start up the computer..Does the printer get recognized and does it now show up in the Printers folder?

If not, then you'll need to reinstall the printer per the instructions...Unplug the printer from the computer and start from scratch. If there is no icon for the Epson in the Printers folder then you won't need to uninstall it first. I am not sure why it disappeared except that clearly is the nature of computers...fickled.

Why do these things happen? Why does the wind blow? Why do men sit on a couch and watch fooball games? Why do women spend 1 1/2 hours in the bathroom? I don't know...it's just the nature of things... ,-)

Hope this helps.

Grif

Printer
by Patricia / July 21, 2005 9:12 AM PDT

Whew! You did it again. Happy

Shutting down and starting the printer first restored the icon to the printers folder. I right clicked on the default and it is working fine. It's a good job too, as I had my husband get down the box in which I thought the folder with the Epson data and disk were, and they weren't in there. I did find my Epson manual and it said to make sure Status Monitor 2 is turned on. I saw that in one of the windows and it was not the one showing as being active.

We moved last November and I still don't know where everything is.

Thank you, Grif, and thank you for the pep talk. It is needed sometimes.

Pat
.
.
.

You can download the drivers
by glb613 / July 21, 2005 8:13 PM PDT
In reply to: Printer
Thank you. I may need it sometime. 'Appreciated.(NT)
by Patricia / July 22, 2005 4:15 AM PDT

.

Download the Latest Driver
by batonrougeenglish / July 23, 2005 2:13 PM PDT

The latest driver for any PC or part is always the best and works better than the old drivers on the original disks.

Best regards with your Computing,
Sir in New Orleans
~ Read to Learn - Write to Think ~

Not Necessarily So...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 24, 2005 12:46 AM PDT

Frequently the "newest" driver is NOT the best...I've had many situations where I've had to "roll back" to a previous driver to make things work.

That old saying: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" works well for most situations.

Hope this helps.

Grif

I used to read Ann Landers too. LOL (NT)
by Patricia / July 24, 2005 5:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Not Necessarily So...

.

