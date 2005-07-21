Maybe I've messed things up even more. I went into the printer window through control panel and it showed the Fax as the default printer. It didn't show the Epson at all, so I couldn't right click and make it the default printer. (Epson stylus colour 440). It had a printer icon and "add printer" which I chose, but that didn't take me anywhere useful. It said I couldn't do it for some reason.



Somewhere while fishing around I came across a window showing a list of printers. I chose my printer and chose the Epson printer port. I can't find my way back to that window. All that did was allow the fax to go to that port. I tried printing your message, but it came up as a fax item and was in very tiny print at the top of the page. Then the rest of the page printed out in a pink colour. ???



Why the heck would this just change all of a sudden? I have the printer disk. I suppose I could delete and re-install. Then, I really wouldn't know what I was doing, even more so than now. I should get back to that window where I made the changes, but it showed the fax anyway, rather than what was default.



Yes. I still have Win98 on a PC. Nothing has changed.

The printer was working fine last night.



What do you suggest? (Watch your language. )



Thanks.



Pat

.

.

.