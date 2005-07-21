Here's that link.
http://www.puzzles4u.com/showpuzzles.asp
Why the heck do I seem to be having so many small problems lately?
Here is a link to a puzzle I regularly print out with no problem.
I am in Opera and right click on the puzzle image and choose copy image and paste it into Windows Paint. Then choose print.
Today, instead of the regular print dialogue box coming up, the "Fax Communicator" box came up. Prior to that a "loading bar" showed that it was loading the driver for the printing job. ?????
What the heck is going on?
Thanks.
Pat
.
.
.