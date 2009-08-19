Printer Networking Not Working - Need Guidence

It's a firewall issue. One or both of you has the Windows firewall, or some 3rd party firewall still enabled, and that is contributing to your problem. You shouldn't need any firewalls beyond what is included in the router. Anything additional will NOT necessarily give you better protection.
I'm trying to help a buddy of mine setup his printer network to his system, I'm puzzled on where to turn next, the following are the specs:
Need my printer networked
Today at 8:20pm
Have:
HP Photosmart C4250 connected by virtual USB port to windows XP (SP3) machine, connected to WGT624 (netgear wired/wireless router) by wired connection
Vista Home 32 laptop connected wirelessly to above router
PROBLEM 1: Cannot find Vista machine with XP machine or vice versa. Sharing does not appear to be working
PROBLEM 2: Cannot find printer on network. have tried making a printer port with the network path name. no solutions.
-Printer is shared on XP machine
-Drivers are installed on the Vista machine
am able to access the router settings. does something get changed there? HELP!