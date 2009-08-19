Printer Networking Not Working - Need Guidence

Computer Help forum

by Subzero_83 / August 19, 2009 1:51 PM PDT

I'm trying to help a buddy of mine setup his printer network to his system, I'm puzzled on where to turn next, the following are the specs:

Have:

HP Photosmart C4250 connected by virtual USB port to windows XP (SP3) machine, connected to WGT624 (netgear wired/wireless router) by wired connection

Vista Home 32 laptop connected wirelessly to above router

PROBLEM 1: Cannot find Vista machine with XP machine or vice versa. Sharing does not appear to be working

PROBLEM 2: Cannot find printer on network. have tried making a printer port with the network path name. no solutions.

-Printer is shared on XP machine
-Drivers are installed on the Vista machine

am able to access the router settings. does something get changed there? HELP!

Firewall issue
by Jimmy Greystone / August 19, 2009 11:09 PM PDT

It's a firewall issue. One or both of you has the Windows firewall, or some 3rd party firewall still enabled, and that is contributing to your problem. You shouldn't need any firewalls beyond what is included in the router. Anything additional will NOT necessarily give you better protection.

Tinkering...
by Subzero_83 / August 20, 2009 12:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Firewall issue

Will play with that firewall issue, tinkering, will respond to post afterwards.

Response, thus far...
by Subzero_83 / August 20, 2009 12:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Tinkering...

When on that network the other firewalls have been disabled, but still nothing?

About the first problem.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 20, 2009 1:13 AM PDT

Google this and then install that.

Ready?

-> LLTD

Counciling friend w/ his networking issue...
by Subzero_83 / August 20, 2009 3:33 AM PDT

Could you give me the steps to proceed after LLTD?

more....
by Subzero_83 / August 20, 2009 3:37 AM PDT

We have LLTD installed on the xp desktop. currently the other problem is that the machines cannot see each other over the network.

Could it be a network protocol issue that is stopping me on all accounts? Who knows what it is?

Sorry no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 20, 2009 3:53 AM PDT
In reply to: more....

If you can't see machines then its either the firewall (there are such in routers too), the printer is not "shared" or someone enabled CLIENT ISOLATION in the router.

I know this area is frustrating since you get a crash course in networking.

If it was the protocol the machine would not get on the internet. So unless that's a problem do not fix anything "protocol."
Bob

