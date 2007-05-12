Printer Ink left over- HP printer broken

Peripherals forum

by Malinse / May 12, 2007 2:52 AM PDT

In the large office complex I work in, printers were purchased from Hewlitt Packard and we decided to buy jumbo packs of the ink cartridges. (Especially when we purchased multiples of the same printer model). Now that the HP printers have exceeded their life span (varied according to use, 1-3 years), there is now left over cartridges that are not compatible with other printers. Does anyone know how to find new printers that use these cartridges. I.E HP 23, 29, 5162A, 51642A etc. Thank You

We bit the bullet and freecycled them.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 12, 2007 4:47 AM PDT

I handled it and to make sure the person wasn't some scam artist I had them show me an old cartridge and the printer install CD. The carts were freecycled in a few days.

Bob

Freecycling!?!
by Malinse / May 12, 2007 6:28 AM PDT

Thanks for the response. Just quessing, is freecycling taking the ink out of one uncompatible cartridge and putting it in a usable one?

Link about ...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 12, 2007 6:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Freecycling!?!
Freecycling
by Malinse / May 12, 2007 6:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Link about ...

Got it.

Thanks.

Sell them on Ebay or Office Max
by Rob10 / May 12, 2007 10:58 PM PDT

If you want to spend a little time, you could sell them on Ebay, or recycle them at OfficeMax.

Seen this...
by Willy / May 13, 2007 11:19 PM PDT

Here's what I've seen some offices or organizations do with surplus stock:

1) donate to charities or schools
2) offer to employees
3) make a deal with some vendor
4) dumpster

Stores like Staples, OfficeMax and maybe others do offer a ream of paper or some cash value($3) with purchase per ink cart.. If you buy from some refill vendors while most want a same-for-same ink cart to refill, some will take what you offer as long as its from the same maker; HP for HP.

tada -----Willy Happy

Careful of what they give you
by hawk9934 / May 15, 2007 5:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Seen this...

Staples and Officemax and some cartridge refillers only give you in store credit, which is fine, but if you do not have a need for them, they are a waste of time. However they do at least recycle it.

