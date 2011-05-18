1. hp.com
2. It may not have a driver. Some of the older printers are BAKED IN this OS.
3. On a clean install I encounter folk that are blissfully unaware of the 10 other drivers needed before we think about the printer. Tell every step and driver you installed after Windows.
I see that IDEA 2 is correct. There is no driver to download and install.
http://h10025.www1.hp.com/ewfrf/wc/document?docname=bpd09005&lc=en&dlc=en&cc=us&os=228&product=59211&sw_lang=
Writes "Installing the printer using the driver included in Windows XP"
Now there is that PIRATE WINDOWS XP PRO worth mentioning here. It was stripped of this driver and then you see this complaint. Perils of using such a thing?
I changed from XP home edition to XP pro and lost the driver for my HP Deskjet 600c and is unable to find a free download. Appreciate information as to where I can find a downlaod. Thanks Tino.