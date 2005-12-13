Printer cutting off right margin

one: click on view then find text size (it's right there if you use IE; if another browser, look for it under view) then select a smaller text size. Since the page is being optimized for your screen, the appearance on the screen with approximate what you get on the printed page.



Note: this does not always help, especially if the page contains "frames" and especially if those "frames" are on the left and what you really want to print is on the right (99% of the time!)



So, two: Click on File, Print Preview and you should see a pretty good representation of what you are going to get from the printer.



Two things you can then do that will help:



a) if you decide to print, use the Fast Forward icon on the print preview page to look at the last page before you click print. Often the last page contains nothing more than a copyright notice or some links that you don't need. Save a tree and some expensive toner or ink by printing only the pages you want.



b) if you don't like the looks of it, click Cancel and then File, Page Setup and change to landscape. Then do another print preview and Fast Forward to the last page before you decide which pages to print.



AND, FOR YOUR INFORMATION:



The File, Page Setup, Landscape choice you make will continue for that "instance" of the browser. So, if you then navigate to another page and want to print it, when you click File, Print Preview, you'll see the layout in Landscape.



If you close that browser and open another one or if you just open another one, the default "Portrait" will exist for that instance of the browser.



Often the printer driver will offer a "minimum" push button on the setup page so you can set all margins to minimum with a single click. When you change to Landscape, the left/right - top/bottom senses will be swapped because the driver knows what the printer can do; you won't have to revisit margins when you change mode from Portrait to Landscape and/or return to Portrait.