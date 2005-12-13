Computer Newbies forum

Printer cutting off right margin

by Rfk112025 / December 13, 2005 2:15 AM PST

My HP Photosmart printer has been cutting off the right margin of anything I print out. Is there a setting in the computer that must be changed, or it is the printer?

Thank you.

You may be printing from the WEB?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 13, 2005 2:39 AM PST

You didn't tell, but it's normal.

reply
by Rfk112025 / December 13, 2005 3:05 AM PST

Yes, I've been printing from the web. However, I've never had this happen before.

Re: printing from the web
by Kees Bakker / December 13, 2005 3:38 AM PST
In reply to: reply

The easiest solution is to set the page lay-out to landscape. Then it will fit. Webpages generally are optimized for the screen, not for printing. Some offer a printer-friendly version.

My new Canon IP4000 printer came with an IE add-on called 'easy web print' that shrinks the page to fit the paper.

Kees

You might try this also
by retired / December 13, 2005 3:57 AM PST

If using I.E click on File, Print setup and adjust the margins like this.

Left 0.25
right 0.25
Top 0.5
bottom 0.5

Try zeros instead
by jmagecko / January 12, 2006 10:17 PM PST

Try using all zeros instead of actual margin data. The fields SHOULD auto-fill with the minimum margins allowed by the printer in use at the time. So, if you change your printer, and it has different minimum margins, you'll always be sure to have set the margins to something the printer "likes".

Reply
by Rfk112025 / December 13, 2005 5:40 AM PST

Ok, changing it landscape worked fine. I'll also try changing the margins in I.E. also. Thanks for the quick replies. This was driving me crazy.

Something else to try
by TONI H / December 13, 2005 6:17 AM PST
In reply to: Reply

instead of changing the margins....scroll the mouse over everything you want to print and when it's all highlighted, click File, Print, and at that next window, put a dot in "selected" instead of ALL pages and it will only print what you want.

TONI

Margins cut off on the right when printing.
by imgrateful_1 / December 26, 2005 1:30 AM PST
In reply to: Something else to try

I am sharing what I have done about this problem of original post on question. I copy and then paste to my word program and print from there. It is extra work, but It is what I have tried to see if it works. I have discovered this problem also.

Printing PSP tutorials in Outlook Express
by 1975Mike / January 8, 2006 5:46 AM PST
In reply to: Something else to try

For some reason quite a few of the tutorials that I receive in Outlook Express, will not print correctly,
when you highlight the selection is always grayed out, and then when you print All- it only prints a very small portion of it on the right hand side- I have tried everything and cannot get them to print - they have graphics that are needed to complete your project
in these tutorials so copy and paste doesn't get me the graphics that I need. They are sent as .eml but open as a regular email when I click on them, I have an HP
7660 photosmart printer. I also have Windows Xp home edition and have all the latest windows updates,

Re margin change
by Bob Morone / January 12, 2006 9:47 PM PST
In reply to: Reply

Landscape is the easiest way to go. Don't forget to return to Portrait when you're through.....

That makes it not so easy
by jmagecko / January 12, 2006 10:35 PM PST
In reply to: Re margin change

Portrait to Landscape?
That's the problem...you have to remember to return to portrait. Not a big issue, but it is aggravating at times and can waste paper. Plus, the resulting formatting is really awkward at times.

----

Copy and Paste?
The suggestion to copy and paste from the web to a word processor was OK, however, not all web pages let you copy the content, and more are going that route every day unfortunately (they don't understand that technique can severely compromise the ability of people with degraded vision to read the web pages. Third party view enhancing programs sometimes don't work with such websites).

----

Special "scale for web-page" feature?
Most printer "preferences these days contain a "scaling" capability...it can be used for all sources, not just web-pages. It may be a special "scaling" feature, or it may show up as "fit to page" or it may be provided under both categories.

----

Other Factors:
I've also discovered that this problem can occur when I use printer preference settings to auto-include header and footer info (for info like URL, page x of y, date, etc). For some reason, doing that SOMETIMES screws up ALL the margins...not just the top and bottom when viewing/printing web-pages. In addition, sometimes changing the web-page "view" text size makes an unpredictable difference.

two more things to try
by Cadillac84 / January 13, 2006 12:56 AM PST

one: click on view then find text size (it's right there if you use IE; if another browser, look for it under view) then select a smaller text size. Since the page is being optimized for your screen, the appearance on the screen with approximate what you get on the printed page.

Note: this does not always help, especially if the page contains "frames" and especially if those "frames" are on the left and what you really want to print is on the right (99% of the time!)

So, two: Click on File, Print Preview and you should see a pretty good representation of what you are going to get from the printer.

Two things you can then do that will help:

a) if you decide to print, use the Fast Forward icon on the print preview page to look at the last page before you click print. Often the last page contains nothing more than a copyright notice or some links that you don't need. Save a tree and some expensive toner or ink by printing only the pages you want.

b) if you don't like the looks of it, click Cancel and then File, Page Setup and change to landscape. Then do another print preview and Fast Forward to the last page before you decide which pages to print.

AND, FOR YOUR INFORMATION:

The File, Page Setup, Landscape choice you make will continue for that "instance" of the browser. So, if you then navigate to another page and want to print it, when you click File, Print Preview, you'll see the layout in Landscape.

If you close that browser and open another one or if you just open another one, the default "Portrait" will exist for that instance of the browser.

Often the printer driver will offer a "minimum" push button on the setup page so you can set all margins to minimum with a single click. When you change to Landscape, the left/right - top/bottom senses will be swapped because the driver knows what the printer can do; you won't have to revisit margins when you change mode from Portrait to Landscape and/or return to Portrait.

FOUND THE ANSWER
by BettyBeeBoops / January 29, 2006 11:07 AM PST

I've been down for several months. When I got back up I had 400 e-mails to go through.

When I went to print something from the internet and the right margins were cut off! I remembered reading this forum along with an column written by Jim Coates in the Chicago Tribune dated November 26, 2005.

Although using landscape works in a punch it is not really a long range fix.

So I tried HELP! But no luck. So I went to the site of the maker of the printer:

http://h10025.www1.hp.com/ewfrf/wc/document?lc=en&lang=en&cc=us&docname=c00259913&dlc=en&product=59867&printable=yes&encodeUrl=true&#

"Solution three

To keep a portrait orientation, reduce the size of the font on the web site you wish to print. To do this, follow the steps below.
1. In Internet Explorer, click View, then Text Size.
2. In the Text Size menu choose a smaller text size.

Solution four

Change the page margins in Internet Explorer from .75 inch to the smallest setting allowed by your printer. For more information on minimum allowed margins, see the User's Guide that came with your printer.
1. Open Internet Explorer.
2. Click File, and then Page Setup.
3. In the Page Setup dialog box that displays, under Margins, change the right margin setting to the smallest margin allowed by you printer."

Although the text resizing works, it makes the screen to hard to read.

But resetting the margins to .50 WORKS!!!

HOPE THIS HELPS!!!

BET

RIGHT MARGIN CUTOFF
by costergren53 / April 13, 2012 9:40 AM PDT

My right margin needs to be adjusted. it currently does not print the right side of the message on web messages. How can I adjst the right margin?

PRINTER CUTTINF OFF RIGHT MARGIN
by costergren53 / April 13, 2012 9:48 AM PDT
In reply to: RIGHT MARGIN CUTOFF

I have a Dell Inspiron lap top. Windows Vista. Dell Inspiron 1545. Intel (R) Celeron (R) CPU
900 @2.20 GHZ, 2.19 GHZ, RAM 3.00 GB, 32 bit Operating System

Look up?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 13, 2012 10:41 AM PDT

I see answers to this issue.

But let's just try easy -> No, web printing is busted, broke and more. New users of computers are wondering how come they figured it didn't matter?
Bob

