prerequisites to upgrading to SP3

Wayne: OK - From CNET's downloads, I installed Belarc Advisor. Since I don't know what BIOS is, the results don't say much to me, except that my system failed (1.88/10). And I never did see a BIOS date.

I've done the crucial.com thing. The video is very easy to follow. The only problem with it is, the instructions aren't detailed enough, i.e. update BIOS - for one example.

From my searches, which indicate each RAM stick tray must contain the same sticks, the 256MB one I purchased is no good. It must be 2 128MB ones, which are what are in one of the trays now. Unless I misunderstood.

As far as IE7 - having it is not in my best interest. Been there, done that, and there were error messages popping up right and left. I had to contact the pro from whom I bought the system. He had me uninstall it, which made everything healthy again. Although Belarc indicates I have IE6 (which is what came with the system but I deleted it), I have never been able to get it back - and would really like it back.

For Firefox, I have version 2 (or so Belarc indicates). Firefox advises when there are updates.

In the past, I made the mistake of attempting an installation of SP3 as soon as Microsoft indicated it was available. After waiting 4 hours with no installation, I contacted Microsoft. After many unfriendly discussions, I deleted the downloaded SP3 stuff. I found out there had been 10 bulletins issued just days before its release.

With Belarc, it indicates the SP3 is still there.?????

Also, I don't know what you mean by "turn off running programs [which is my AVG Free 7.5]"

Unplugging the live CPU plug I am not comfortable with, especially since there are 7 plugs back there. It would be easier to unplug the 5 from the surge protector.

So, at this point, I can't really see that you have helped me any. I am totally frustrated. I just don't have a head for this type of thing.

Do you have any other suggestions? Perhaps someone else would like to try?

Pat