prerequisites to upgrading to SP3

Download Belarc Advisor (Google it and free) and install it. It will tell you everything about the PC including the BIOS date. Since you're running an Intel processor you will not have the glitch HP machines had with AMD processors.
Go to Crucial.com and input the PC specs. It will tell you how to install the RAM and what specific stick is needed. Although, you cannot be electrocuted, and the RAM stick will only go in one way. At Crucial there are many pictures. Adding RAM is actually the easiest upgrade you can do. Open the case and look inside, really. When the PC is turned off, just leave the power cord plugged in. It will provide ample ground for protection.
Suppress IE7? Hmmm. I fought it for a long time, then let IE7 install. And it works perfectly. But! And a big one, leave it alone and install Fire Fox 3. You'll be glad you did.
When you do get around to installing S3 there are some things you need to do.
1. Turn off running programs especially your AV program.
2. After it's downloaded, unplug from the Net.
Let it install and the PC will reboot. If there is a problem, SP3 is unistallable. Go to the Add/Remove and uninstall it.
In needing to upgrade to SP3, I have found there are prerequisites. First, I need to determine BIOS version to determine if that needs upgrading. There are many BIOS entries in the CPU, with 2 showing an April 2008 date - some go back to 2001 (are they still necessary?) HP's instructions to determine BIOS version do not work: "Start, then click Shutdown. Restart then click OK. When 1st screen appears, click on F1 to enter BIOS set-up. BIOS revision # is on the Main menu. Then write in current version, etc."
I did the Start-Shutdown, Restart. There is no OK. I'm dead in the water.
I ordered and received the upgraded RAM stick for 256MB, which will give me maximum storage. Supposedly, the original was 128MB and it has been doubled. But I don't know if it has two 128MB sticks or one 256MB stick.
Every site I look to for instructions on installing the RAM gives very different information. I don't want to get electrocuted but cannot purchase the grounding strap.
I have tried contacting HP to see if it has an on-line picture of the inside of the CPU with instructions for installing the stick - I can't find anything. HP must out-source, as the CSR's refuse to speak to me, saying my CPU is too old for support.
Some of this may sound as if I know what I'm talking about - I don't. It's just that I have had to have the information recently for various reasons.
Also, when I get to this point, and before downloading/installing SP3, I need to know how to suppress the IE7 info, as I have IE6.
So: BIOS update; install RAM stick; suppress IE7 in SP3.
Is there anyone out there who may be able to help me and in clear to understand language, please?
Thank you for any help there may be.