prerequisites to upgrading to SP3

by hikergirl / August 23, 2008 7:14 AM PDT

System: HP e-pc-40 w/Intel(R) Celeron 256MB RAM
OS: Windows XP Pro x/SP2

In needing to upgrade to SP3, I have found there are prerequisites. First, I need to determine BIOS version to determine if that needs upgrading. There are many BIOS entries in the CPU, with 2 showing an April 2008 date - some go back to 2001 (are they still necessary?) HP's instructions to determine BIOS version do not work: "Start, then click Shutdown. Restart then click OK. When 1st screen appears, click on F1 to enter BIOS set-up. BIOS revision # is on the Main menu. Then write in current version, etc."
I did the Start-Shutdown, Restart. There is no OK. I'm dead in the water.

I ordered and received the upgraded RAM stick for 256MB, which will give me maximum storage. Supposedly, the original was 128MB and it has been doubled. But I don't know if it has two 128MB sticks or one 256MB stick.

Every site I look to for instructions on installing the RAM gives very different information. I don't want to get electrocuted but cannot purchase the grounding strap.

I have tried contacting HP to see if it has an on-line picture of the inside of the CPU with instructions for installing the stick - I can't find anything. HP must out-source, as the CSR's refuse to speak to me, saying my CPU is too old for support.

Some of this may sound as if I know what I'm talking about - I don't. It's just that I have had to have the information recently for various reasons.

Also, when I get to this point, and before downloading/installing SP3, I need to know how to suppress the IE7 info, as I have IE6.

So: BIOS update; install RAM stick; suppress IE7 in SP3.

Is there anyone out there who may be able to help me and in clear to understand language, please?

Thank you for any help there may be.

4 total posts
Collapse -
Ok, start here. . .
by Coryphaeus / August 23, 2008 7:55 AM PDT

Download Belarc Advisor (Google it and free) and install it. It will tell you everything about the PC including the BIOS date. Since you're running an Intel processor you will not have the glitch HP machines had with AMD processors.

Go to Crucial.com and input the PC specs. It will tell you how to install the RAM and what specific stick is needed. Although, you cannot be electrocuted, and the RAM stick will only go in one way. At Crucial there are many pictures. Adding RAM is actually the easiest upgrade you can do. Open the case and look inside, really. When the PC is turned off, just leave the power cord plugged in. It will provide ample ground for protection.

Suppress IE7? Hmmm. I fought it for a long time, then let IE7 install. And it works perfectly. But! And a big one, leave it alone and install Fire Fox 3. You'll be glad you did.

When you do get around to installing S3 there are some things you need to do.

1. Turn off running programs especially your AV program.
2. After it's downloaded, unplug from the Net.

Let it install and the PC will reboot. If there is a problem, SP3 is unistallable. Go to the Add/Remove and uninstall it.

Wayne (IBM freak - 6)

Click here to see the CNet faces, learn a little about analog and digital data, Internet connections, Spyware removal, and download free software (and a GREAT chocolate-cherry cobbler recipe).
My mini-Schnauzer is smarter than your honor student.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I have started here
by hikergirl / August 24, 2008 7:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Ok, start here. . .

Wayne: OK - From CNET's downloads, I installed Belarc Advisor. Since I don't know what BIOS is, the results don't say much to me, except that my system failed (1.88/10). And I never did see a BIOS date.
I've done the crucial.com thing. The video is very easy to follow. The only problem with it is, the instructions aren't detailed enough, i.e. update BIOS - for one example.
From my searches, which indicate each RAM stick tray must contain the same sticks, the 256MB one I purchased is no good. It must be 2 128MB ones, which are what are in one of the trays now. Unless I misunderstood.
As far as IE7 - having it is not in my best interest. Been there, done that, and there were error messages popping up right and left. I had to contact the pro from whom I bought the system. He had me uninstall it, which made everything healthy again. Although Belarc indicates I have IE6 (which is what came with the system but I deleted it), I have never been able to get it back - and would really like it back.
For Firefox, I have version 2 (or so Belarc indicates). Firefox advises when there are updates.
In the past, I made the mistake of attempting an installation of SP3 as soon as Microsoft indicated it was available. After waiting 4 hours with no installation, I contacted Microsoft. After many unfriendly discussions, I deleted the downloaded SP3 stuff. I found out there had been 10 bulletins issued just days before its release.
With Belarc, it indicates the SP3 is still there.?????
Also, I don't know what you mean by "turn off running programs [which is my AVG Free 7.5]"
Unplugging the live CPU plug I am not comfortable with, especially since there are 7 plugs back there. It would be easier to unplug the 5 from the surge protector.
So, at this point, I can't really see that you have helped me any. I am totally frustrated. I just don't have a head for this type of thing.
Do you have any other suggestions? Perhaps someone else would like to try?
Pat

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Hmmmmm. . .
by Coryphaeus / August 24, 2008 9:51 AM PDT
In reply to: I have started here

By unplug from the net I meant unplug your internet connection. Whichever you have, to the modem or your Network card. Keep the PC plugged in and running, just stay off line.

In the System Tray all the little icons there are running programs. Right click each one and close it if possible. Including your AVG. Having this one running can interfere with the install of SP3. Another reason for unplugging your connection.

Did Crucial tell you how much maximum RAM you can have? You may be able to have two 256 sticks for a total of 512. But then again your max may be 256. Crucial should tell you the max that can be used. That is what you're looking for. But I've never heard of a PC that required a RAM stick in each slot.

But reading your situation, it sounds like your PC may have other issues. IE whatever is needed for Windows, period. IE can be uninstalled but downloads and updates from MS depend on IE. Whether you use it or not is another story. I have IE7 but only use it for the MS updates. I use FF3 for all other browsing. If you deleted IE6 how have you been getting any updates?

Now.

If Belarc says SP3 is installed, this may be a problem. Do this for me. On your desktop, right click the My Computer icon. Click Properties. This will tell you if SP3 is installed.

Wayne (IBM freak - 6)

Click here to see the CNet faces, learn a little about analog and digital data, Internet connections, Spyware removal, and download free software (and a GREAT chocolate-cherry cobbler recipe).
My mini-Schnauzer is smarter than your honor student.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 4 total posts
