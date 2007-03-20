I'm in the market for an HDTV and wanted to get some advice on what features/connections I need to look for. I think I've at least narrowed my choice down to a plasma. But with all the different connections that some of these units have, I don't know what I'm looking for from there. Following is what I want to be able to do with my plasma:



- I have DirecTV DVR and plan to upgrade to their HD DVR

- I plan to drop DirecTV local channels since the major networks in my area (Atlanta) are broadcasting in HD. So, do I need a TV with built in HD tuner?

- Plan to buy Blu-ray or HD-DVD (haven't made that decision yet)

- Connect XBox 360

- Connect VCR (home movies/kid's videos)

- Watch digital movies/pictures from Network Attached Storage on wireless network - if possible



I noticed that some TVs have USB ports. What could you use those for? Network connectivity?



I still have a 27" CRT in the living room that doesn't even have S-video inputs, so I want to get in front of the curve and get full functionality out of my HDTV. Please help!