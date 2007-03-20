All TV have tuners in them, as of this year all TVs must have a ATSC digital tuner in them, if it doesn't have a tuner then it is a monitor.
Make sure that it has 2 HDMI inputs. Also consider the AV receiver they have lots of inputs and switching functions.
USB inputs, depends on the TV some will display pictures that are on the flash drive. John
I'm in the market for an HDTV and wanted to get some advice on what features/connections I need to look for. I think I've at least narrowed my choice down to a plasma. But with all the different connections that some of these units have, I don't know what I'm looking for from there. Following is what I want to be able to do with my plasma:
- I have DirecTV DVR and plan to upgrade to their HD DVR
- I plan to drop DirecTV local channels since the major networks in my area (Atlanta) are broadcasting in HD. So, do I need a TV with built in HD tuner?
- Plan to buy Blu-ray or HD-DVD (haven't made that decision yet)
- Connect XBox 360
- Connect VCR (home movies/kid's videos)
- Watch digital movies/pictures from Network Attached Storage on wireless network - if possible
I noticed that some TVs have USB ports. What could you use those for? Network connectivity?
I still have a 27" CRT in the living room that doesn't even have S-video inputs, so I want to get in front of the curve and get full functionality out of my HDTV. Please help!