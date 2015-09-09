Pre-installed Win 10?

If there's not something in particular in 10 that you really want, I'd go for the one with 8.1 and wait for all the dust to settle with 10. If you don't like the user interface in 10, just download the free program Classic Shell and it'll make 8.1 look like 7.
Good luck.
So, there are two options for the laptop that I want to buy (HP Spectre x360. i7, 256gb, 8gb) The thing is that thtwo first optionsere are two options. One is with a pre-installed window 10 and the other with pre-installed window 8.1. So what is the advantage of buying the laptop with pre-installed window 10 over the one with window 8.1? I mean I thought you could download window 10 for free anyway.