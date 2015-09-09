Windows 10 forum

Question

Pre-installed Win 10?

by Dim9898 / September 9, 2015 7:39 PM PDT

So, there are two options for the laptop that I want to buy (HP Spectre x360. i7, 256gb, 8gb) The thing is that thtwo first optionsere are two options. One is with a pre-installed window 10 and the other with pre-installed window 8.1. So what is the advantage of buying the laptop with pre-installed window 10 over the one with window 8.1? I mean I thought you could download window 10 for free anyway.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Pre-installed Win 10?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Pre-installed Win 10?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
You can get a free download & upgrade.
by wpgwpg / September 9, 2015 8:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Pre-installed Win 10?

If there's not something in particular in 10 that you really want, I'd go for the one with 8.1 and wait for all the dust to settle with 10. If you don't like the user interface in 10, just download the free program Classic Shell and it'll make 8.1 look like 7.
`
Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
the advantage is
by renegade600 / September 10, 2015 1:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Pre-installed Win 10?

You can download and install the upgrade but there could be problems. It is usually better to get the laptop with the latest if available. Could save you from headaches Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Yes if you plan to go to Windows 10
by orlbuckeye / September 10, 2015 4:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Pre-installed Win 10?

at all. Get it pre-installed when you buy.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows 10 forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.