PRE BOOT ERROR

and yes, the CMOS battery replacement is generally the first. You shouldn't have to special order the battery as it is replacable with a CR2032 (or compatible) battery that is usually available pretty much anywhere batteries are sold such as WalMart, Grocery Stores, and Sporting Goods stores as it is also used in many electronic sights.



Now, does the computer have a floppy drive? If so try booting with a boot floppy (you can obtain one from a friend or download one from http://www.bootdisk.com/ (you will of course have to download the file and create the floppy on a functioning PC). If the computer does boot to a prompt with the floppy try the command DIR c: (then press the enter key) and see what happens - it should provide a list of files and directories but may simply indicate "the system cannot find the path" or something similar which might indicate no hard drive found or that the drive format is not known.



Regardless of what the first command produces the next command you should enter is FDISK /status (then press enter key and be sure that you have a space between FDISK and /status) and tell us what the results are.