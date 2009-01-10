Computer Help forum

PRE BOOT ERROR

by wk27 / January 10, 2009 2:58 AM PST

I'm new at this I have an old Dell I want to learn on it is a Dimension XPS D 233.I'm trying to boot it up but get a error code : Pre Boot Error CMOS Checksum Error from what I've read it's the CMOS Battery needs replacing are the mother board is fried.It does most of the POST then get a beep code 1 beep then it goes to black screen with the cursor in left hand corner.I live in a small town have to order the battery,was wondering if it might be something other than the battery?I have a Dell B110 1-G RAM 80g HD Windows XP.Thanks for your time.Keith

It could be numerous things ...
by Edward ODaniel / January 10, 2009 3:14 AM PST
In reply to: PRE BOOT ERROR

and yes, the CMOS battery replacement is generally the first. You shouldn't have to special order the battery as it is replacable with a CR2032 (or compatible) battery that is usually available pretty much anywhere batteries are sold such as WalMart, Grocery Stores, and Sporting Goods stores as it is also used in many electronic sights.

Now, does the computer have a floppy drive? If so try booting with a boot floppy (you can obtain one from a friend or download one from http://www.bootdisk.com/ (you will of course have to download the file and create the floppy on a functioning PC). If the computer does boot to a prompt with the floppy try the command DIR c: (then press the enter key) and see what happens - it should provide a list of files and directories but may simply indicate "the system cannot find the path" or something similar which might indicate no hard drive found or that the drive format is not known.

Regardless of what the first command produces the next command you should enter is FDISK /status (then press enter key and be sure that you have a space between FDISK and /status) and tell us what the results are.

Got Battery Finally
by wk27 / January 10, 2009 8:45 AM PST

Thanks for the advice finally found a battery after several stores.Put it in still won't boot up used a old floppy that was for Windows Start-Up typed in DIR c got:Volume in drive A has no label,Volume Serial number is 2D4B-B241,File Not Found 199,168 bytes free.Then typed in FDISK /status : Fixed Disk Drive Status DISK 1 DVR - mbytes 2441 FREE 8 USAGE 100%; DRV C: mbytes 2433; DISK 2 mbytes 2014 Free4 USAGE 100%;DRIVE D:2010 AS I said I'm just learning so what would you suggest.Thanks for your time.Keith

