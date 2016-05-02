1. Buy MS Powerpoint or download free Impress from LibreOffice.
2. Install the program
3. Find out how it works.
4. Make that presentation.
How to make ppt for promote any business?
I always use Microsoft Power Point to make PPT. I am giving you some tips to create PPT by using MS PowerPoint.
Open MS PowerPoint.
Under Home page select "layout" option and choose your layout for PPT.
Enter your content into this PPT.
You can also able to change different Themes under Design option.
Under Insert Option you may also use different styles of font under WordArt option.
You can also able to add your images into PPT by clicking "picture" option under insert option.
For creating same layout slide, go to the slide and right click on it, click on duplicate slide.
There are many option under MS Power Point to make your PPT more effective. Try to find out and apply these onto your PPT.
