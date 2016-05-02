How To forum

Question

PPT

by Inkyillustrationagency / May 2, 2016 3:32 AM PDT

How to make ppt for promote any business?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: PPT
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: PPT
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Re: How to make ppt
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 2, 2016 4:17 AM PDT
In reply to: PPT

1. Buy MS Powerpoint or download free Impress from LibreOffice.
2. Install the program
3. Find out how it works.
4. Make that presentation.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
ppt
by littlejems / June 7, 2016 4:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: How to make ppt

PPT is one of the best activity of seo.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
If I was looking for an illustration agency
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / May 2, 2016 5:17 PM PDT
In reply to: PPT

to promote my business, I surely would not be going to one that had to ask, in a public forum, how to make a Power Point Presentation.

I would certainly avoid the Inky Illustration Agency

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
Re: PPT making tips
by adbvir / May 3, 2016 3:55 AM PDT
In reply to: PPT

I always use Microsoft Power Point to make PPT. I am giving you some tips to create PPT by using MS PowerPoint.

Open MS PowerPoint.
Under Home page select "layout" option and choose your layout for PPT.
Enter your content into this PPT.
You can also able to change different Themes under Design option.
Under Insert Option you may also use different styles of font under WordArt option.
You can also able to add your images into PPT by clicking "picture" option under insert option.
For creating same layout slide, go to the slide and right click on it, click on duplicate slide.
There are many option under MS Power Point to make your PPT more effective. Try to find out and apply these onto your PPT.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
ppt for promote any business
by niu_noida / June 13, 2016 9:53 PM PDT
In reply to: PPT

PPT for the purpose of promotion of business should be unique content, graphically.and more intresting content,

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to How To forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.