Power2Go Virtual Drive for Win8, 64-bit

Did you install Power2Go on your PC? Did you use it to back your computer up? It sounds like you did. I've never used this program, but I'll congratulate you on backing your system up. It's something everyone should do but we see a lot of sad stories here from those who don't!
Please be patient with me. I was tired of being constantly wary of my computer, so starting Jan 1 I have been trying to educate myself on the various programs (a NY resolution I have actually kept...). I've searched for this question online and just became confused, so I decided to post here as the forum members are usually very direct with answers.
On the Windows 8 forum I was given instructions on saving my laptop hard drive as an image on my external hard drive. This I did.
Since then, on startup, a box titled "Power2Go Virtual Drive" appears and says:
"You can mount a disc image as a virtual drive and have your computer treat it like a real disc. The Virtual Drive feature supports CyberLink Power2Go disc images (.p2i), PowerProducer disc images (.rdf) and ISP images (.iso)"
Did this have something to do with my saving my computer image onto my Passport drive?
I have been keeping the "disable" box checked, and "X"-ing the entire thing, but then it appears the next time I turn on the laptop.
Do I enable? And if so, what do I specify as the image location and the drive letter?