Power2Go Virtual Drive for Win8, 64-bit

Whenever I get a new computer I do two things. First I run the Belarc Advisor and save the report which lists everything that came on the computer. Next I install my backup program and make a backup which I keep for the life of the computer. It sounds like you did neither, so I have to refer you to Dell. They have some good forums at the Dell web site where you can get answers from other users if you can't find out from Dell people.



My 11 month old Dell Inspiron 660 with Windows 7 doesn't have Power2Go and my other computer with Windows 8.1 doesn't have it either. My Windows 8.1 doesn't have a program called Windows File Backup either, so again, you must be using something that came from Dell. Personally I use Easeus Todo Backup Free. I've also used Memeo for a short while.

CNET has a lot of backup program reviews at

http://download.cnet.com/windows/backup-software/?tag=contentBody;sideBar .



Some of these are free (last time I checked there were over 300), some have free trials (over 1000), and some are purchase only (over 200).

