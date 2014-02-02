PC Applications forum

Question

Power2Go Virtual Drive for Win8, 64-bit

by VictoriaK20 / February 2, 2014 6:51 AM PST

Please be patient with me. Happy I was tired of being constantly wary of my computer, so starting Jan 1 I have been trying to educate myself on the various programs (a NY resolution I have actually kept...). I've searched for this question online and just became confused, so I decided to post here as the forum members are usually very direct with answers.

On the Windows 8 forum I was given instructions on saving my laptop hard drive as an image on my external hard drive. This I did.

Since then, on startup, a box titled "Power2Go Virtual Drive" appears and says:

"You can mount a disc image as a virtual drive and have your computer treat it like a real disc. The Virtual Drive feature supports CyberLink Power2Go disc images (.p2i), PowerProducer disc images (.rdf) and ISP images (.iso)"

Did this have something to do with my saving my computer image onto my Passport drive?

I have been keeping the "disable" box checked, and "X"-ing the entire thing, but then it appears the next time I turn on the laptop.

Do I enable? And if so, what do I specify as the image location and the drive letter?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Power2Go Virtual Drive for Win8, 64-bit
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Power2Go Virtual Drive for Win8, 64-bit
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Power2Go is a disk utility
by wpgwpg / February 2, 2014 7:11 AM PST

Did you install Power2Go on your PC? Did you use it to back your computer up? It sounds like you did. I've never used this program, but I'll congratulate you on backing your system up. It's something everyone should do but we see a lot of sad stories here from those who don't!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
To be honest...
by VictoriaK20 / February 2, 2014 9:57 AM PST

I don't know where it came from! But I believe that it was already installed on my Dell Inspiron when I purchased it last year.

I used Window's file recovery for the backup, so was unsure where exactly Power2Go came from. Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Check with Dell, it's not part of Windows 7 or 8
by wpgwpg / February 2, 2014 10:31 AM PST
In reply to: To be honest...

Whenever I get a new computer I do two things. First I run the Belarc Advisor and save the report which lists everything that came on the computer. Next I install my backup program and make a backup which I keep for the life of the computer. It sounds like you did neither, so I have to refer you to Dell. They have some good forums at the Dell web site where you can get answers from other users if you can't find out from Dell people.

My 11 month old Dell Inspiron 660 with Windows 7 doesn't have Power2Go and my other computer with Windows 8.1 doesn't have it either. My Windows 8.1 doesn't have a program called Windows File Backup either, so again, you must be using something that came from Dell. Personally I use Easeus Todo Backup Free. I've also used Memeo for a short while.
`
CNET has a lot of backup program reviews at
http://download.cnet.com/windows/backup-software/?tag=contentBody;sideBar .

Some of these are free (last time I checked there were over 300), some have free trials (over 1000), and some are purchase only (over 200).
-

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I used this backup,
by VictoriaK20 / February 2, 2014 11:27 AM PST

suggested on a request I made on the Windows 8 forum here:

http://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2012/12/using-windows-8s-hidden-backup-to-clone-and-recover-your-whole-pc/

And apparently Power2Go 8 did come installed on my laptop. It looks very interesting, and there is also a CyberLink PowerDirector 10 and DVD Director 10 to look through, although I believe that they are a bit past my expertise at this point. Happy


Sooo, per the original question, what do I do when this box pops up asking me to enable? Keep clicking it closed or choose "enable"?

"You can mount a disc image as a virtual drive and have your computer treat it like a real disc. The Virtual Drive feature supports CyberLink Power2Go disc images (.p2i), PowerProducer disc images (.rdf) and ISP images (.iso)"

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) If you've never used Power2Go, uninstall it if it bothers u.
by wpgwpg / February 2, 2014 12:09 PM PST
In reply to: I used this backup,
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to PC Applications forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.