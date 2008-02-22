Not really, but Power Users should be able to install most software.
Still, your average user shouldn't be allowed to just install any old program they want on a system, that's just asking for problems. That's what you, the IT person, are for. You screen the programs requested, weed out ones that are likely going to be problematic, and then handle the installation of the rest.
i am the IT guy at my church, and we just got all new computers with XP Pro on them. In the past all the users of the computers were Admin. but I changed them all to Power users. Is there a way to allow them to still install any software, not just legacy, all while not making them Admin? any help would be excellent!