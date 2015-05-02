Computer Help forum

Rant

Power Saving Mode

by paychecks / May 2, 2015 7:37 AM PDT

This usually only happens when I play games like Minecraft, Diablo, Skyrim, etc.. And it only happens randomly, I could go days without it ever happening and sometimes it just doesn't stop doing it. But the problem is I get a black screen and a sign pops up saying it's entering the Power Save Mode and then it just goes back to staying black. Another thing is if there's sound on when it does this, it just turns into a long beep for around 5-10 seconds or until I turn the computer tower off. And that seems to be the only solution I can think of, to turn the tower off then turn it back on. The computer is still on or at least I think it is because the white light to the power button is still on. I've tried buying new chords for it and I've tried updating everything I could think of and it still does it.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Power Saving Mode
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Power Saving Mode
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
My bet is the PC is not showing that message.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 2, 2015 7:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Power Saving Mode

Many monitors show that message on loss of signal. It's rarely a cord issue.

Let's here more about this PC, canned air use and how old it is.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hi
by paychecks / May 2, 2015 7:57 AM PDT

I've had this computer for around 4 years now. It's an XPS 8300. The processor is XPS 8300 Intel Core i7-2600. And I don't know what you mean by canned air use. If you mean if I spray it out regularly with air, then no, I rarely do that.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If it does it after a while.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 2, 2015 8:04 AM PDT
In reply to: hi

Google "How to clean your desktop PC." There are now 1,000s of videos and more on this.

If you feel uncomfortable doing such work, almost any shop can do this for you.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.