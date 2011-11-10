hi there, does this issue also occurs if you use your ac power adapter? if so there's a possibility that your power botton is cousing the issue, try removing the hinge cover [The hinge cover supports and covers the hinge assembly of the LCD display] and try to turn on your laptop. hope this would help. jp
Hi Guys,
When I press the Power Button, only Power light on and after 10 second it suddenly goes to off mode. its not switching on. what's this? My Baatery is in good condition and its a new Battery. can some one help me ?
Model : Dell Inspiron 1520
Thnks.