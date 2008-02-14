The first few days are the best time to call in so you lodge any complaint immediately.
i bought the new 20 inch aluminum iMac. when i press the power button it does not show the shutdown
dialog box("Are you sure you want to shutdown your computer?") and has no effect pressing the power button.Also the sleep feature is turned off. Although in my Macbook pressing the power button shows the dialog box but in the iMac it has completely no effect.
Can i make the dialog appear when i press the power button? or make it shut down straight away when i press the power button?
Thanx