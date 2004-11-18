Speakeasy forum

Postcards from the attick

by MKay / November 18, 2004 1:36 AM PST

This site is the result of one man's father giving him some
old postcards. Hundreds of old postcards. They were sent between
family members between 1900 and 1910 and they had been saved
all these years, finally taken out of the attic, and scanned
an put online.

You even get to peek at the juicy family news on some of
postcards. As if that's not exciting enough, and if it is you
should get more exercise, but perhaps the most interesting thing...
or at least the most useful...is that the site owner says there
are no copyrights, you can use the images in any way you like.

Have fun browsing but don't let the dust make you sneeze.

http://fultonchain.net/postcards/

