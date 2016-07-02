Networking & Wireless forum

Possible wifi blocking

by kylepaddock / July 2, 2016 8:59 PM PDT

I have 2 buildings with 2 seperate networks both wifi about 100 feet apart. In building A everything is good. In building B I see my network and some others form other people. Why I try to connect to my network it starts to concect then stops with no errors. I have had this problem on 2 phones, a tablet, and a laptop. I am able to connect to someone's random guest network but not my own. I thought it could have been somet hinges on my end so I took router A and put it in building B and it won't connect. Any thoughts or ideas? Could someone be blocking all wifi connection requests unless it is to their guest network?

100 feet is a bit far for WiFi.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 2, 2016 9:08 PM PDT
In reply to: Possible wifi blocking

And these are two networks so you shouldn't see or connect what's on another LAN.

Let's hear more about this setup before we continue.

Collapse -
Setup
by kylepaddock / July 3, 2016 5:48 AM PDT

Building A is 2.4Ghz linksys router. About 10 computers are on it and a handful of mobile devices. Everything works well here.

Building B is also 2.4Ghz linksys router. There are 1 Ethernet computer on it and that is all. I am trying to connect to the wifi on it which is where the issue is. Just for fun I unplugged it and took it home and was able to connect just fine at home.

On the other 2 networks that are in building B are not mine. One is a guest network for someone and the other is a ATT network. I can connect fine to the guest but nothing else. Even if I turn my phone into a wifi hotspot nothing can connect to it.

Collapse -
The second router?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 3, 2016 10:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Setup

If you use the WAN port you created a second LAN and will not see across LANs.

If you want them to be one LAN then you setup the second router as a WAP. Google "How to use a router as a WAP."

Collapse -
Issue
by kylepaddock / July 3, 2016 5:38 PM PDT
In reply to: The second router?

Thats not the issue I am trying to figure out why I amt connect to my wireles network. If I take mt router out I can connect fine. Not issue is when Im in the building like something is jamming the connection request.

Collapse -
Or
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 3, 2016 5:45 PM PDT
In reply to: Issue

Someone used the same SSID and that's the end of the ball game. I've reread your posts and it doesn't sound like a setup to reach your goals.

Collapse -
I can only offer this.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / July 3, 2016 5:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Issue
