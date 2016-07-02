Possible wifi blocking

And these are two networks so you shouldn't see or connect what's on another LAN.
Let's hear more about this setup before we continue.
I have 2 buildings with 2 seperate networks both wifi about 100 feet apart. In building A everything is good. In building B I see my network and some others form other people. Why I try to connect to my network it starts to concect then stops with no errors. I have had this problem on 2 phones, a tablet, and a laptop. I am able to connect to someone's random guest network but not my own. I thought it could have been somet hinges on my end so I took router A and put it in building B and it won't connect. Any thoughts or ideas? Could someone be blocking all wifi connection requests unless it is to their guest network?