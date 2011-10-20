Possible serial com port problem

This is my first post ever and hope some good soul can help.



I've got a pc that runs under win2000/nt witch communicate with a PLC on com 1, a drive controller on com 2 and a series of positionning sensors on com 3.

1-I've lost communication with my positionning sensor recently, so i tried hyperterminal in loopback as i read in a forum, the com 3 didn't respond.

2-I changed the card on withch was the com port with a new one (only difference, the new one is a pci and the old one is the brown slot at the bottom). Did a loopback test and com is ok.

3-i started my machine but still no communication between my sensor and com 3.

4- I installed (twice) thew card with and without the install cd. Still nothing.

5- There is voltage on my sensors, i know they work.



In all my forum readings, it seems that it could be wrong addressing or protocol or someother way that windows utilise the com port.

Waiting for help, thanks