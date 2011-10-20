Computer Newbies forum

Resolved Question

Possible serial com port problem

by papiersmarlboro / October 20, 2011 10:08 PM PDT

This is my first post ever and hope some good soul can help.

I've got a pc that runs under win2000/nt witch communicate with a PLC on com 1, a drive controller on com 2 and a series of positionning sensors on com 3.
1-I've lost communication with my positionning sensor recently, so i tried hyperterminal in loopback as i read in a forum, the com 3 didn't respond.
2-I changed the card on withch was the com port with a new one (only difference, the new one is a pci and the old one is the brown slot at the bottom). Did a loopback test and com is ok.
3-i started my machine but still no communication between my sensor and com 3.
4- I installed (twice) thew card with and without the install cd. Still nothing.
5- There is voltage on my sensors, i know they work.

In all my forum readings, it seems that it could be wrong addressing or protocol or someother way that windows utilise the com port.
Waiting for help, thanks

papiersmarlboro has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Possible serial com port problem
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Possible serial com port problem
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts

All Answers

Best Answer chosen by papiersmarlboro

Collapse -
Re: port problem
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 20, 2011 10:15 PM PDT

Does those sensors work if you connect them to com1 or com2 and instruct the program that reads them to use that port?
And do the PLC and drive controller work on com3?

If no luck at all, it might be time to switch a new PC with a better supported OS.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Thanks Kees_B
by papiersmarlboro / October 21, 2011 12:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: port problem

I did try your suggestion, in fact i tried every combination even with com 4.
1-My sensors are still not communicating with my pc in any com port
2-com 3 and 4 can't communicate with my plc or my controller
3- i did again some test with hyperterminal and a software called com stress test and it shows the com as working fine.

So, i'm not quiting yet but begining to think your right. Windows 2000 and a 450mhz might be out of date.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: results.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 21, 2011 1:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Kees_B

So now we know:
- nothing can communicate with com3 and com4.
- your sensors can't communicate with any port
That's not the positive state of affairs you'd like to see, I'm afraid.

Does Windows 2000/NT has that same wonderful System Restore options as later versions of Windows? If so, try that to exclude possible hardware errors in the server. Or maybe you have an 'image' (Norton Ghost, Clonezilla or such) from when it still worked that you can restore? If there are no hardware issues these things should work.
And so would going back to factory conditions via a clean install of your OS (and doing all updates again and installing all drivers and applications again). That's a last resource, of course, and because it's so undesirable I expect you have that image (that's good management practice for such essential functionality on such old systems).

But I'm not convinced it's software.

Kees

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Thanks again
by papiersmarlboro / October 21, 2011 3:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: results.

Well, since i don't have i good management practice (no clone or image) i'm affraid that if i try a restore i might make things even worst . So i'm going to call a technicien over. But again thanks very much for your time, really appreciated.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.