I put the target PC into the DMZ and not port forward.
Dear All,
I have setup a DDNS and port forwarding in the router.
http://myhm.asuscomm.com:28002/
and it will forward all traffic to local ip : 192.168.1.202:81
It works when I am using Internet connection to connect to my home device.
However, I cannot use browser at home when using home connection with router, using the url, http://myhm.asuscomm.com:28002/, in router local LAN to connect.
Before I used the old asus router is ok, but when I switched to RT-AC68U, it does not work in home network.
Any setting wifi router to solve this?