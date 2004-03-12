John,



In addition to Bob's good suggestion, you might try disabling the Windows Messenger which can allow pop ups to occur. If you use the MSN Instant Messenger, then you won't want to disable it in the e-mail programs at the bottom. Here's how:



In order to stop the Windows Messenger program from loading at start up, but still allow it to be available when needed:

1. Open Windows Messenger by clicking on Start-Run, type 'msmsgs.exe' (without the quotes), click OK, or click Start-Programs-Windows Messenger.

2. Click on 'Tools' in the upper left, choose 'Options'.

3. Click on the 'Preferences' tab, then UNCHECK the box next to 'Run this program when Windows starts'.

4. UNCHECK the box next to 'Allow this program to run in the background'.

5. Click on 'OK'.



In order to stop it from running when opening Outlook Express:

1. Open Outlook Express.

2. Click on 'Tools' in the upper left, choose 'Options'.

3. On the 'General' tab, UNCHECK the box next to 'Automatically log on to MSN Messenger Service'.



In order to stop it from running in Microsoft Outlook:

1. Open Outlook

2. Click on 'Tools' in the upper left, choose 'Options'.

3. When that loads, click on the 'Other' tab, then UNCHECK the box next to 'Enable Instant Messaging in Microsoft Outlook'. Click on 'OK'.



Hope this helps.



Grif