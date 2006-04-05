Computer Help forum

General discussion

pop UP blockers??

by weng27 / April 5, 2006 2:07 PM PDT

Can anyone offer a few good suggestions to help rid me of pop ups??

3 total posts
Suggestions..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 5, 2006 2:39 PM PDT
In reply to: pop UP blockers??

Whenever posting questions on these forums, please give us as much information as possible about your computer. Depending on your issue, we might need the operating system, processor speed, amount of RAM installed, brand name of the computer, (if there is one), and any EXACT error messages you are receiving, and any other info you think might be helpful. The more information you give us, the better informed our answer will be.

In your case, what kind of "pop ups" do you have?

If you're using Windows XP SP2, are you using the native "Pop Up Blocker" that's already installed?

Have you tried any other types of pop up blockers?

If you haven't scanned for spyware which is a common cause of pop ups, then please download, install, update, then run ALL of the free spyware removal tools from the links below:

Ad-Aware

Well...
by joesmithers06 / April 5, 2006 11:44 PM PDT
In reply to: pop UP blockers??

If you're running XP, installing SP2 would add a popup blocker to Internet Explorer. Mozilla Firefox has had one pretty much since creation that's quite effective, and I think Opera has something like that too.

Of course many times popups are a result of a more fundamental problem. Namely your computer use habits have allowed a number of nasty little buggers to invade your system.

This is only speculation, because you gave very little detail about your system. Pretty much everything else is useless except what operating system you're using, what browser you're using and what sorts of things you do to keep yourself reasonably protected against spyware and viruses. Don't need to know or care about CPU speed, RAM quantity, hard drive size, even what brand your system is.

