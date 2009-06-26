Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Poll: Have any of your password-protected accounts ever been compromised?

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / June 26, 2009 8:42 AM PDT
Have any of your password-protected accounts ever been compromised?

-- Never. (Good to hear!)
-- Yes. (Please share your experience.)
-- Not sure, I better check now.
10 total posts
Yes
by DComander1 / June 26, 2009 12:13 PM PDT

A ex friend of mine actually managed to compromise my ventrilo server's control panel, and gain access, so i changed the passwords on most of the accounts he knows i have banking info on, to a keygened password (a number\letter\symbol combo code created by a key generator), so now its really hard to compromise them, unless one really tries to brute force them, but if they do, they are risking their freedom, by breaking many laws.

Nope
by SupernovaSky / June 26, 2009 12:34 PM PDT

Never had anything of mine compromised. Happy Lets hope it doesn't happen.

(NT) No! Not Ever! Lucky? Maybe. :D
by tobeach / June 26, 2009 2:40 PM PDT
Yes, my accounts were hacked even with a password.
by hipokondriak / June 26, 2009 7:31 PM PDT

I used to leave my PC on all the time and the connection to the WWW active too.

Came home to find my Router's lights flickering away doing a lot of activity.

As soon as I moved the mouse, the activity ceased. A little while later (as the screensaver kicked in) the activity started again.

A fone call to my ISP indicated that my PC was connecting/sending to many hundreds of random servers around the world told me that my PC had been compromised. A few hours of searching my PC for unknown software was proven positive as about 60mg programme was running as a background task and was using a series of backdoors to use my PC. SPYBot and Stinger soon stopped them but unfortunately also killed the OS, resulting in a re-install anyway. All my installs now use Zonealert and AVast and Spybot R&D as a minimum.

Has a password protected account been comprimised? Yes!
by weyrewolf / June 26, 2009 9:02 PM PDT

In April, was told (computer message) that I was being signed out of a chat because I was already signed in at another computer. This happened several times and then started receiving complaints from those that I talk with online. Seems that my chat messenger/address was used to send spam/porn websites.

Have since changed my password and do not store it on my computer but type it in each time. Have not had any problems since.

compromised accounts-YES - HOTMAIL
by MJG1260 / June 28, 2009 12:03 AM PDT

I have to admit I did not know I should be changing my password every so often. My hotmail account sent emails out as if from my vacation reply & also wiped clean my contacts. Hotmail got complaints from MANY people over a period of months. They blamed it on our passwords not being strong enough.

Yes
by gunillak / June 28, 2009 4:06 AM PDT

I got a message that one of my accounts had been compromised and that I should change any other account using the same user name or password, so I did immediately. Never noticed anything after that!

password-protected accounts compromised
by sabyjpinto / July 7, 2009 2:45 AM PDT

Yeah, currently....

My messenger was hijacked, my yahoo account of many years is not opening. My antivirus has been disabled, add/remove programs does not open.

