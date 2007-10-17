Poll: Could you live without your cell phone?

What did we do before cell phones? Well, we all worked in big offices where we sent paper memos around, and hung around the water coolers. We had phones on every desk. And when we were out of the office, we could find pay phones on virtually every corner in a big city, and next to most big stores in the suburbs.



Well today, the pay phones are almost all gone, and a lot of us -- a LOT of us -- work for ourselves or in small businesses, where there is no receptionist, no assistant to man the phones. It's just us. When I opened my small design business in 2000, I resisted getting a cell phone. I could use pay phones and friends' phones to check my answering for messages whenever I was out of town. I kept that attitude for about eight months, where not returning a phone call for 90 minutes meant the loss of a job that would have brought in $5,000 (they found another designer before I could call back).



I bought a cell phone the next week (an early b&w Treo) and haven't looked back. These days, my cell phone is never far away, especially when I'm out of the house. With a cell phone, I'm always "in" my office, whether I'm out to lunch, at the beach, or shopping at Target.



I agree that people who don't get off the phone when they're at Starbucks, a cashier or a bank teller should be eligible for the death penalty. But otherwise, I feel my cell phone (currently the iPhone, after years with the Treo 300) is as important to my business as my landline. I would never give either one up.