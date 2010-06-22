I've been looking for a Podcast Catcher for a long time and I've settled with Miro. I'd like to find something a little more reliable and less flaky. The program needs to allow me to add and remove both audio and video podcasts in SD and HD and download them to my machine and have fewer problems than Miro's been giving me. Miro locks up if I don't stop a podcast before it ends and some downloads get part way through and then lock up forcing me to re-download it again. Thanks for any help!!
